New Zealand Prime Minister far-left Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she would be resigning within weeks, saying she doesn’t believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls.

New Zealand’s socialist Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s reelection prospects look bleak amid economic woes, rising interest rates, increasing crime, and an impending recession.

Speaking at a news conference, Ardern said her term would end by February 7, when she expects a new Labour prime minister will be sworn in – though “depending on the process, that could be earlier.”

“The decision was my own,” Ardern said. “Leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also the most challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges.”

“I no longer have enough in the tank to [the job] justice,” she added.

She said at the end of 2022 that she took time to consider whether she had what it takes to continue as prime minister – ultimately concluding it was time to step down.

However, she added: “I am not leaving because it was hard. If that was the case, I probably would have departed two months in the job,” listing various challenges her administration faced, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2019 Christchurch terror attack and the deadly volcanic eruption on Waiheke Island, also known as White Island.

Jacinda wanted to tax cow belches and farts. She was an authoritarian tyrant.

The era of Jacindamania is over.

Related