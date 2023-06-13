News About Jeff Epstein and Child Sex Trafficking is Exploding!

by Mark Schwendau

For whatever strange reason, the Internet has just recently been exploding with news about the life and death of Jeffery Epstein and his world of child sex trafficking. You come away with a whole new perspective after a feeling of being gaslighted for years after watching just a few of these video reports just recently dropped. I will offer two good examples. One that will make you question Epstein’s death as a murder and the other to show you the wickedness of child sex crimes.

One example is a video featuring John Alite, a former American mobster associated with the Gambino crime family turned government witness to testify against the crime family and John A. “Junior” Gotti in 2008. In that year, Alite pled guilty to racketeering charges, including two murders and a variety of other crimes, and in 2011 he was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison. After his cooperation with prosecutors, he was released on a five-year supervised release in 2012.

Alite estimates he shot 30 and 40 people, beat another 100 people with a bat, and actually murdered six people. In his later life, Alite publicly denounced his life in organized crime and became a motivational speaker, podcaster, and book author.

John Alite was in the same jail, on the same floor, before Jeff Epstein, where he was said to commit suicide Alite says, in reality, he was murdered.

“I Was in the Same Jail as Jeffrey Epstein, I Know What Happened – John Alite Talks Epstein Jail”

In this short half hour interview of Alite by guest host Felix Levine, Alite breaks down the truths of why Epstein could not have killed himself while held by the Federal Bureau of Prisons in the Metropolitan Correctional Center of New York. The suspicion begins with the prison having had a single suicide before Epstein’s supposed suicide. In 1998 the suicide of South Philadelphia drug kingpin Louis Turra was said to be the only previous suicide of this prison.

As I have eluded to in the past, having been a computer vendor in prisons, a universal truth that never seems to change is the general population of America’s prisons hates pedophilia and pedophiles. Former Alite is no exception to that truth as he opens his interview with this:

“First, I don’t think it is okay that any of us forget how many kids were affected by whatever happened to them on that island sexually, underage, and nobody else has been arrested, nobody’s names have come forward, and that’s not okay. If this is going to be a justice system, it’s got to be one for all, right? And especially when it’s crimes against our kids. So I don’t want to let that situation go. I’m not going to be all fine time will go by, and we forget about it.”

Alite says he was in the New York MCC prison for four years on the same tenth floor in solitary confinement where Epstein was kept. Alite wastes no time in both saying Epstein did not kill himself at the 2:30 minute mark of this 30 minute video and then immediately goes on to accuse former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr of being a liar. Alite feels the CIA was behind the death of Jeffery Epstein. He challenges Bill Barr to come forward and debate him on air.

Alite goes on to highlight the two-tier system of justice going on in America today using the example of R. Kelly versus all the visitors to Epstein Island kept secret without a single prosecution. Kelly is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who was charged with sex trafficking minor girls.

A 2020 documentary movie that did not get the views and critical acclaim it deserved is now being so widely promoted online. It relates directly as to why Alite is so mad.

“CONTRALAND” is a 90-minute documentary that educates people about the evils of child sex trafficking in the United States. Sex trafficking in America is a 38-billion-dollar industry that turns children into contraband, thus the title “Contraland’”. Military veteran Craig Sawyer formed Veterans for Child Rescue. Its function is to aid local police in the fight to stop child sexual predators. Throughout the film, Sawyer and his team are seen in Utah, Connecticut, and Arizona, hosting stings that lure predators to arrest them for engaging in their desire to exchange sex with minors for money.

‘CONTRALAND’ – Sex Trafficking In America, Pedophiles Caught In Act; link to full documentary

