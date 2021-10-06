News from the swamp! Government-funded Merck COV pill priced at 40x its cost

















Merck is charging up to 40 times what it costs to make the COVD pill, Zerohedge reports. Could this be why they are not promoting their other drug — ivermectin???

Molnupiravir costs $17.74 to produce – yet the company is charging the US government $712 for the treatment – a 40x markup, according to The Intercept, citing a report issued last week by the Harvard School of Public Health and King’s College Hospital in London.

They asked for emergency use, based on trials with only 775 adults with mild to moderate co-morbidities.

It was developed using US government funds as a possible treatment for Venezuelan equine encephalitis. Their partners, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, licensed the drug from Emory which used government funds to develop it.

We exist to make Big Pharma billionaires.

They’re cashing in, baby. Will we start to see mandates around the use of this drug? How many lobbyists do they have in the swamp?

DTRA-JSTO, under the CBDP, invested in a broad-spectrum #antiviral, leading to the discovery of molnupiravir through collaborative research with @Merck, @EmoryUniversity, #RidgebackBio, & @NIH. This drug has applications against encephalitic alphaviruses, flu, SARS-CoV2, & more. pic.twitter.com/Z9gztSreC2 — Defense Threat Reduction Agency (@doddtra) October 1, 2021

Related















