News outlets aren’t reporting this, so thought I’d share

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Twitter and Facebook have more or less shut down the Trump March to DC reports. YouTube might ban Rightside broadcasting from reporting on March for Trump tour because they are criticizing the election results.

This is the neo-communism that will only get worse. Be prepared.

Watch:

91-year-old Lucy went to DC today
PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.