News outlets aren’t reporting this, so thought I’d share

Twitter and Facebook have more or less shut down the Trump March to DC reports. YouTube might ban Rightside broadcasting from reporting on March for Trump tour because they are criticizing the election results.

This is the neo-communism that will only get worse. Be prepared.

Watch:

YouTube just BANNED Right Side Broadcasting from covering the March for Trump tour that is heading to DC because speakers are criticizing the election. TOTAL communist censorship! I’m documenting the tour & am on one of the buses. Will try to get out more vids. HELP SPREAD THIS! pic.twitter.com/q7WJP5AFP8 — Jeff Rainforth (@Bring_Back_Phil) December 9, 2020

I have been watching the news for hours and seen no mention of this – given the crowd, that was surprising. So for those who want a broader view of what is happening, here you go… https://t.co/KQGIuOLJM3 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) December 12, 2020