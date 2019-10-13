Newsom mandates all Cali colleges/universities dole out miscarriage pills

According to the Hill, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law on Friday that makes California the first state in the U.S. to require public universities to offer medication abortion at on-campus student health centers.

The state assembly voted in September to pass Senate Bill 24 in a 55-19 vote, several months after the state Senate first voted to approve the measure in May.

The new law requires that “each student health care services clinic on a California State University or University of California campus to offer abortion by medication techniques.”

The 34 University of California and California State University schools have until January 2023 to comply.

The pill causes a miscarriage within the first ten weeks of pregnancy. The student takes two pills at a cost of $600.

