Newsweek fires reporter who made up the story about Trump’s Thanksgiving

Newsweek reporter Jessica Kwong, who says she is a political reporter “covering Trump administration and family,” wrote that President Trump was golfing and tweeting over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The story’s headline was, “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more.”

It was totally made up. Ms. Kwong is a Trump hater whose Twitter feed is filled with anti-Trump garbage.

Donald Trump Jr. was the first to tweet that ‘fake news gonna fake’ with a photo of her fake news headline side-by-side with a photo of the President in Afghanistan with the troops.

President Trump retweeted his son Don Jr.’s tweet, and added the perfect response, saying about the hardly-functioning, once highly-respected publication — “I thought Newsweek was out of business?” [They are only online.]

I thought Newsweek was out of business? https://t.co/3ro4eSJloo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

She corrected the story and, without apologizing, claimed it was an “honest mistake.”

NEWSWEEK FIRED HER PRETTY LYING BUTT

“Newsweek investigated the failures that led to the publication of the inaccurate report that President Trump spent Thanksgiving tweeting and golfing rather than visiting troops in Afghanistan,” a Newsweek representative told the Washington Examiner. “The story has been corrected, and the journalist responsible has been terminated. We will continue to review our processes and, if required, take further action.”

Hours after the president’s trip was announced, Newsweek edited Kwong’s story and added a note at the bottom of it. The beginning of the story now focuses on the president’s trip and his speech to the troops, while the new headline reads, “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing — and surprising U.S. troops in Afghanistan.”

The note at the end of the story reads, “This story has been substantially updated and edited at 6:17 p.m. EST to reflect the president’s surprise trip to Afghanistan. Additional reporting by James Crowley.”

Not for nothing but he and Melania don’t get paid to be in Afghanistan with our troops on Thanksgiving. They did it because they want to do it. They should be applauded.

HONEST MISTAKE MY FOOT

Trump headed to Afghanistan to surprise U.S. troops on Thanksgiving https://t.co/f7Xeqz1ZGQ Deleting this tweet because it was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan-an honest mistake. Story has already been updated, as shown in the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/g9CfPaV2kQ — Jessica Kwong (@JessicaGKwong) November 29, 2019