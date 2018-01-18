Newsweek Raided by Manhattan DA’s Investigators

Newsweek’s Manhattan offices were raided Thursday. About two dozen investigators from the Mahattan’s DA office raided the offices of Newsweek and its parent company IBT media.

IBT Media was co-founded by Jonathan Davis and Etienne Uzac. An IRS federal tax lien lien for $1.2 million was placed against Uzac in December 2017.

They photographed servers but didn’t download files and appeared to be photographing serial numbers.

IBT is linked to a Christian church founded by Korean-American evangelist David Jang and Olivet University. Jang’s followers have described him as the second coming.

Newsweek has become a colossal rag which has descended into a clickbait thing. You can’t really believe anything they say – it’s 50-50 on accuracy,

Here is another one of their stories.

They also fake quote.

  2. Very, Very sad to see how low the Newsweek’s integrity has fallen, they need to fold up or become a rag that everyone knows does not print the truth

