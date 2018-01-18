Newsweek Raided by Manhattan DA’s Investigators



Newsweek’s Manhattan offices were raided Thursday. About two dozen investigators from the Mahattan’s DA office raided the offices of Newsweek and its parent company IBT media.

IBT Media was co-founded by Jonathan Davis and Etienne Uzac. An IRS federal tax lien lien for $1.2 million was placed against Uzac in December 2017.

They photographed servers but didn’t download files and appeared to be photographing serial numbers.

IBT is linked to a Christian church founded by Korean-American evangelist David Jang and Olivet University. Jang’s followers have described him as the second coming.

Newsweek has become a colossal rag which has descended into a clickbait thing. You can’t really believe anything they say – it’s 50-50 on accuracy,

Asked a Newsweek insider about that Trump/erectile dysfunction story This is brutal pic.twitter.com/iHFSWuMz4W — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 18, 2018

Here is another one of their stories.

Newsweek 2050: "Hillary Clinton can still be reanimated and installed in the Oval Office." https://t.co/fa0Yx6Tkgo — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 18, 2018

They also fake quote.

Hey Newsweek You do realize that the "" quote thingies are supposed to mean you're quoting someone's actual words That is not what @EricTrump said Gunning for next year's #FakeNewsAwards, eh? https://t.co/ee7XwN3MqH — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 18, 2018