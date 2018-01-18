Newsweek Raided by Manhattan DA’s Investigators

Newsweek’s Manhattan offices were raided Thursday. About two dozen investigators from the Mahattan’s DA office raided the offices of Newsweek and its parent company IBT media.
IBT Media was co-founded by Jonathan Davis and Etienne Uzac. An IRS federal tax lien lien for $1.2 million was placed against Uzac in December 2017.
They photographed servers but didn’t download files and appeared to be photographing serial numbers.
IBT is linked to a Christian church founded by Korean-American evangelist David Jang and Olivet University. Jang’s followers have described him as the second coming.
Newsweek has become a colossal rag which has descended into a clickbait thing. You can’t really believe anything they say – it’s 50-50 on accuracy,
Asked a Newsweek insider about that Trump/erectile dysfunction story
This is brutal pic.twitter.com/iHFSWuMz4W
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 18, 2018
Here is another one of their stories.
Newsweek 2050: "Hillary Clinton can still be reanimated and installed in the Oval Office." https://t.co/fa0Yx6Tkgo
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 18, 2018
They also fake quote.
Hey Newsweek
You do realize that the "" quote thingies are supposed to mean you're quoting someone's actual words
That is not what @EricTrump said
Gunning for next year's #FakeNewsAwards, eh? https://t.co/ee7XwN3MqH
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 18, 2018
Very, Very sad to see how low the Newsweek’s integrity has fallen, they need to fold up or become a rag that everyone knows does not print the truth
The Yahoo Home Page is about the only thing keeping Newsweek alive.
It’s lost its way. It’s a joke.
Comments are closed.