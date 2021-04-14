Newt Gingrich is great on the War on Cops

By
M. Dowling
-
0

We have given some Americans the idea that they can abuse the police, and not follow the law. In the end, it is the minorities who will be in the most danger, Gingrich said.

Gingrich said at some point the people will demand the war on cops end.  He also noted Rep. Tlaib’s insane demand to end policing and imprisonment. Gingrich said we are watching the decay of civilization and there are no repercussions for lawless thugs.

Host Laura Ingraham said it’s a Marxist movement and even African American cops have to put up with this.

Gingrich said it happened in the ’70s and it brought vigilantism about. If the police break down, people will protect their lives and property. “This is a very dangerous time,” he said.

“There is no reason for this to be happening,” he said. People need to be held accountable. Ironically, a cop is being tried in Minneapolis because the system is working.

“We do not have to tolerate this as a society,” but we have to have the courage to deal with it.

The mayors in these areas have “no credibility,” and they’ve neutered the police force, Ingraham said.

Watch:

DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR BY THE PEOPLE

More insanity:

