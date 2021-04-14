Newt Gingrich is great on the War on Cops









We have given some Americans the idea that they can abuse the police, and not follow the law. In the end, it is the minorities who will be in the most danger, Gingrich said.

Gingrich said at some point the people will demand the war on cops end. He also noted Rep. Tlaib’s insane demand to end policing and imprisonment. Gingrich said we are watching the decay of civilization and there are no repercussions for lawless thugs.

Host Laura Ingraham said it’s a Marxist movement and even African American cops have to put up with this.

Gingrich said it happened in the ’70s and it brought vigilantism about. If the police break down, people will protect their lives and property. “This is a very dangerous time,” he said.

“There is no reason for this to be happening,” he said. People need to be held accountable. Ironically, a cop is being tried in Minneapolis because the system is working.

“We do not have to tolerate this as a society,” but we have to have the courage to deal with it.

The mayors in these areas have “no credibility,” and they’ve neutered the police force, Ingraham said.

Watch:

DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR BY THE PEOPLE

“Get the white people to the front!” #BLM protesters demand that whites be used as human shields as they gather outside the Brooklyn Center police station. They’ve been trying to break down the fence & are throwing projectiles. #antifa pic.twitter.com/2gW7bGK6lq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021

Insane scenes coming out of Brooklyn Center MN pic.twitter.com/XY8yzkQPhz — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2021

More insanity:

That City Mngr who got fired for saying the officer in MN deserved Due Process? At least one city council member voted to oust him “bc she feared retaliation by protestors if she had voted to keep him. ‘He was doing a great job. I respect him dearly’” https://t.co/cNjol2lg3j — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 14, 2021

Fireworks launched as crowds were dispersed into residential areas near the Brooklyn Center Police station this Tuesday night #BrooklynCenter #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/evpOykS4OZ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 14, 2021

CNN out at the front lines as an unlawful assembly was declared in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. More flash bangs fired off at the crowd outside the station #BrooklynCenter pic.twitter.com/dO48wlwXgf — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 14, 2021

Crowd control munitions fired off as night fell and the police presence outside the station increased #BrooklynCenter pic.twitter.com/8RcOag7vwF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 14, 2021

Related