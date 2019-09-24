Newt Gingrich Says Dems Will Successfully Impeach the President

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich believes Democrats will successfully impeach President Donald Trump.

Gingrich’s comments were made to the Washington Examiner.

“I think the momentum of radicalism on their side is so great, they won’t be able to help themselves,’ Gingrich said. “The Democrats have always had the votes if they wanted to do it, and it’s up [to] them.”

He made the comments as Speaker Pelosi said she was making the impeachment formal. However, nothing is new. She won’t hold a vote so nothing has changed.

Meanwhile, the President gave a great speech at the U.N. and Nancy Pelosi coincided her announcement with the speech.

They have Joe Biden dead-to-rights on extortion but all they care about is unseating the President.

She is moving ahead with impeachment because they “can’t let him win.” The coup is on! She actually says in the next clip that the press is the guardian of our democracy.

Democrats can’t win on their ideas so they have to destroy the opposition.

.@SpeakerPelosi accidentally tells the truth here, which is that everything they’re doing is an attempt to stop @realDonaldTrump from getting democratically re-elected: “He can’t win; that is very serious.” pic.twitter.com/uP9zmJY07P — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) September 24, 2019

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy blasted her.

Facts be damned. Democrats are insisting this is their moment to impeach President Trump. Speaker Pelosi’s decree changes nothing.https://t.co/xiNp1WXYoy — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 24, 2019

