NFL Kneel, Raise Fists Pre-Season Since Their Ratings Aren't Low Enough

S.Noble
13

In numerous disrespectful displays [one quarter of the players], the NFL players once again demonstrated their hatred for America and our military by kneeling and throwing commie fists in the air while the Star Spangled Banner played during pre-season games.

Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, both of the Miami Dolphins, kneeled during The Star-Spangled Banner, ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Herald reported, Fox News reported.

Robert Quinn, a defensive end for the Dolphins, raised his fist. Philadelphia Eagles Malcolm Jenkins, who plays safety, and De’Vante Bausby, a cornerback, also raised their fists, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer.

There’s more, go here.

No doubt some of these multi-million-dollar-a-year players think they are standing up for oppressed people. But they are not. They are doing the bidding of Marxist Colin Kaepernick, and other leftists like him who are promoted by America haters like George Soros and Van Jones.

Eliminating pride in country and getting rid of the anthem before games is part of the Marxist cultural revolution.

Why don’t they do something constructive and protest this guy?

How about listening to this man:

In conclusion…

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED FRIDAY

The President noted that many of the players protesting can’t define why.

  2. What a shameful display of anti-America negativity by millionaire players who would not be free to earn their money if it were not for the military victories of our armed forces. No mention from them about the black on black killings in liberal war zones.

  6. What I don’t understand is what gives these players the right to damage the brand of the NFL their employer? It is not their league to destroy as they see fit. The NFL is going down the tubes as it is with parents not allowing their kids to play and the serious injuries and head trauma. They are just throwing an anchor to a drowning man. Pretty DUMB.

  8. I guarantee you not one of these players have given President Trump a name to consider for a pardon. They just want to act like they are standing for something. When it comes time for action, none of them really care.

  10. Shucks… I was considering returning to watch NFL favorite teams. I guess I was becoming weak! NOT now… proud to say have not watched a game since K took a knee during 49er National Anthem. Them NFL SJWs not the brightest when you krap in your own dinner plate!

  20. Millions of brave American Soldiers fought and died in wars to defend the freedoms, our flag, and our Constitution that gives the right for these overpaid NFL a-holes the right to disrespect everything they died for.

  26. They do not have that right. They have that ability, as given to them by the leftist commissioner. Goodell has used his leverage with the union to take over the league. It was a power play that left the owners weakened. They also control a large fraction of the fan base, who will still watch.

