NFL Kneel, Raise Fists Pre-Season Since Their Ratings Aren’t Low Enough

In numerous disrespectful displays [one quarter of the players], the NFL players once again demonstrated their hatred for America and our military by kneeling and throwing commie fists in the air while the Star Spangled Banner played during pre-season games.
Wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, both of the Miami Dolphins, kneeled during The Star-Spangled Banner, ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Herald reported, Fox News reported.
Robert Quinn, a defensive end for the Dolphins, raised his fist. Philadelphia Eagles Malcolm Jenkins, who plays safety, and De’Vante Bausby, a cornerback, also raised their fists, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer.
There’s more, go here.
No doubt some of these multi-million-dollar-a-year players think they are standing up for oppressed people. But they are not. They are doing the bidding of Marxist Colin Kaepernick, and other leftists like him who are promoted by America haters like George Soros and Van Jones.
Eliminating pride in country and getting rid of the anthem before games is part of the Marxist cultural revolution.
Why don’t they do something constructive and protest this guy?
“Over a three-day span last weekend, at least 11 people — ages 11 to 63 — were killed and some 70 were wounded. One of the victims was a teenage boy who was riding his bike on Sunday afternoon.” 70! Nice job, #RahmEmanuel https://t.co/cLpVLHqfQg
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 8, 2018
How about listening to this man:
“If you don’t respect this country then you won’t protect this country. Stand For The Flag.”
~Diamond And Silk
(NFL Legend and Civil Rights Activist: ‘I Will Never Kneel and I Will Always Respect the Flag’) https://t.co/WvqVaszE90
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 9, 2018
.@JimBrownNFL32 at #HardKnocks premiere last night weighs in on NFL players kneeling for anthem “I’ll never kneel and I will always respect the flag….I’m not going to denigrate my flag and I’m going to stand for the national anthem” pic.twitter.com/GaIdSy2h61
— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 8, 2018
In conclusion…
You go ahead and kneel, we’ll go ahead and keep not watching you kneel. https://t.co/ODqUSlHhuI
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 10, 2018
THE PRESIDENT RESPONDED FRIDAY
The President noted that many of the players protesting can’t define why.
The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
What a shameful display of anti-America negativity by millionaire players who would not be free to earn their money if it were not for the military victories of our armed forces. No mention from them about the black on black killings in liberal war zones.
Slime ball football hoodlums. They should be fired.
What I don’t understand is what gives these players the right to damage the brand of the NFL their employer? It is not their league to destroy as they see fit. The NFL is going down the tubes as it is with parents not allowing their kids to play and the serious injuries and head trauma. They are just throwing an anchor to a drowning man. Pretty DUMB.
I guarantee you not one of these players have given President Trump a name to consider for a pardon. They just want to act like they are standing for something. When it comes time for action, none of them really care.
Shucks… I was considering returning to watch NFL favorite teams. I guess I was becoming weak! NOT now… proud to say have not watched a game since K took a knee during 49er National Anthem. Them NFL SJWs not the brightest when you krap in your own dinner plate!
And they wonder why the “n-word’ will always be part of the English language.
That does it for me …..No football
world wide universal name
Right you are!
Millions of brave American Soldiers fought and died in wars to defend the freedoms, our flag, and our Constitution that gives the right for these overpaid NFL a-holes the right to disrespect everything they died for.
Stop. There’s never an excuse for the N-word.
Some thoughts. https://norcalag.blogspot.com/2018/08/the-anti-american-demonstrations.html
They do not have that right. They have that ability, as given to them by the leftist commissioner. Goodell has used his leverage with the union to take over the league. It was a power play that left the owners weakened. They also control a large fraction of the fan base, who will still watch.