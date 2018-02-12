NFL Kneeler Reuben Foster Arrested on Very Serious Charges

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested again, that makes twice in less than a month. He is one of the mindless kneelers who think you protest police brutality by disrespecting the flag. He is one of those men who doesn’t realize police brutality is a very small portion of the force.

The latest arrest came Sunday on charges of domestic violence, threats, and possession of an assault weapon. Doesn’t the NFL have to fire him immediately? He can join Rob Porter on the bread line.

Don’t wait for the trial. Just fire him and ruin his reputation. That’s who we are now.

DON’T GIVE HIM DUE PROCESS BECAUSE THAT’S WHO WE ARE NOW

There likely is evidence against Foster because after investigating it from his point of view and the victim’s, they arrested him. That’s not definitive, however. He gets a trial, but not in the court of public opinion.

Foster was held on $75,000 bail and was released Sunday night according to Los-Gatos-Monte Sereno police. The investigation will continue.

Two people had to resign their White House positions over allegations, some from fifteen years ago. In fact, one of the aides forced to turn in his notice, David Sorensen, insists he was the victim of domestic abuse. Therefore, Foster must go, based on our new rules which don’t allow due process. We have enough evidence since the Daily Mail picked it up (that’s irony).

CHARGES AGAINST FOSTER ARE VERY SERIOUS

TMZ said he was arrested without incident. Since he had an assault rifle, let’s take his gun rights away. No due process in the USA, outrage, and accusations are enough.

Police booked him on domestic violence, threats, and possession of an assault weapon. Apparently, he isn’t supposed to have an assault weapon.

Reuben Foster, San Francisco 49ers linebacker, arrested on domestic violence charges, reports say https://t.co/RJWVBKbTQu — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 12, 2018