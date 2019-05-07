NICE! Leader McConnell NUKES Dems Over Their endless MELTDOWN

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday tore into congressional Democrats who are continuing the Trump witch trials, stating clearly that the “case is closed.”

“This investigation went on for two years,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor. “It’s finally over.

“Many Americans were waiting to see how their elected officials would respond,” the Kentucky Republican continued. “With an exhaustive investigation complete, would the country finally unify to confront the real challenges before us? Would we finally be able to move on from partisan paralysis and breathless conspiracy theorizing?”

“Or would we remain consumed by unhinged partisanship and keep dividing ourselves to the point that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his agents need only stand on the sidelines and watch us as their job is done for them? Regrettably, I think the answer is pretty obvious.”

DEMS ARE GRIEVING

McConnell said Democrats are going through the five stages of grief.

His best line was, “The last stage of grief is acceptance. For the country’s sake, I hope my Democratic friends get there sometime soon.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “The last stage of grief is acceptance. For the country’s sake, I hope my Democratic friends get there sometime soon.” https://t.co/yFpu5vtkPF pic.twitter.com/hWuTTgp95V — The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2019

McConnell called on Democrats to “stop endlessly litigating a two-year-old election result” and for an end to what he called a “Groundhog Day spectacle.”

“In some corners, special counsel Mueller came to be regarded as a kind of secular saint destined to rescue the country from the inconvenient truth that the American people actually elected Donald Trump,” he said.

“For two years, many of the president’s opponents seemed to be hoping the worst conspiracy theories were actually true. They seemed to be hoping for a national crisis.”

[There’s no ‘seemed’ about it]

He suggested stronger leadership” from Obama may have stopped Russian election interference.”

Is that fair? Obama did say he told Putin to “cut it out.”

THE CASE IS CLOSED

.@SenateMajLdr’s response to Dems in denial of the Mueller Report findings: “Case closed.” pic.twitter.com/LblGAdV07k — GOP (@GOP) May 7, 2019

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “Seriousness is not what we’ve seen from the Democratic Party in recent days. Not serious. What we’ve seen is a meltdown, an absolute meltdown.” https://t.co/yFpu5vtkPF pic.twitter.com/VmM0Vc3qZ5 — The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2019