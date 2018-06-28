Nice Video of Dems Pushing Violence Against Trump Supporters

Since the election, disappointed Democrats have been rioting, burning American flags, throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers, hurling bricks through windows, setting fires in urban streets, and attacking random passers-by. Trump supporters who appear in the media are threatened and reviled on social media.

Amy Kremer who runs Conservative Women for Trump and her family are receiving vile threats. “Reporter” and CNN political analyst April Ryan trashed her on twitter, fueling the attacks.

Hollywood, MSM, and Democrat politicians say little to nothing against the tactics, defend the violence, and many call for more of it.

The Daily Caller put out a video compilation that quickly demonstrates how the far-left in Hollywood, the media, and in the Democrat halls of power, encourage violence and attacks on political opponents. Opponents are anyone and everyone who support President Trump.

THE DEMOCRAT PARTY TODAY

Feminists, a key Democrat Party voting bloc, are using women to promote the party of identity politics. Feminists have nothing to do with women.

Just as feminism has nothing to do with women, the Womens’ March has nothing to do with illegal aliens.

The far-left Women’s March will be out on Capitol Hill Thursday because Donald Trump is making illegal immigrants [aliens aka foreigners] into lawbreakers, which they are. The 72,000 people Barack Obama separated didn’t cause a raised eyebrow among them and the fact that foreigners are sending and selling their children to cartels means little.

Remember the #RapeMelania movement? Feminists were involved in that along with many Democrat subgroups.

Remember the assaults against Donald Trump voters? The Democrats blamed the voters and Donald Trump for their own victimization. One in Chicago in 2016, was particularly evil. The Trump voter was beaten and kicked to within an inch of his life. When he crawled to his car to seek safety, one of the Democrats who had been assaulting him took the wheel and drove off, at speeds up to 65 miles an hour, while the Republican victim of the assault hung on to save his life.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, often mentioned as a Democrat Presidential candidate, hailed the vicious rioters, saying: “God bless the protesters.”

Democrats Call For More Violence

Democrats did not disavow the violence and called violent riots, ‘protests’. Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch, John Brennan, late-night ‘comics’, Mad Maxine Waters, and so many others have called for more of it. It has continued unabated since the President’s election. Yet, he just keeps doing his job and, more than any President before him, he has fulfilled more promises in a short time with little support.

Democrats are terrified that Trump’s practical polices will make our country safer, boost our economy, and deliver jobs to blacks and millennials. That causes them to run around in pink hats and black masks, beating dissenters up literally or verbally.

Democrats are rejecting the heart of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power via the ballot box, calling themselves the Resistance.

The party has embraced violence and violent rhetoric. Democrat leaders have obstructed everything the President has tried to do wherever possible.

Humiliating a Trump official eating out and threatening them in their homes are praised in the Democrat precincts.

Movements like BDS, Black Lives Matter, Antifa are whitewashed although they are extremely violent and are far-left ideologues. They are misportrayed because their goal is to destroy President Trump. The left would do the same to any other right-wing leader. They talked of impeachment before the President even assumed power. Their hatred of traditional American values and policies, no matter how successful, has blinded them.

Democrats are reduced to the party of hate, open borders, high taxes, heavy regulation, identity politics, Stormy Daniels, and violence. This is all they have.

The vicious rhetoric is being ramped up.

Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement, giving President Trump the chance to appoint a second judge. https://t.co/bYil5UUR4O An early look at Thursday’s front… pic.twitter.com/sMqbfavkXY — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 27, 2018

With Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, it will get worse and more dangerous.