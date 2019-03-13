Nicolas Sandmann Sues CNN for $275 Million for Defamation

Nicholas Sandmann, a Kentucky high school student who was at the center of a confrontation with a radical Native American activist in Washington, D.C., has filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN, asking for $275 million in damages.

Sandmann’s attorneys claim CNN falsely accused Sandmann and his Covington Catholic classmates of “racist conduct” in at least four T.V. broadcasts and nine online articles.

“CNN brought down the full force of its corporate power, influence, and wealth on Nicholas by falsely attacking, vilifying, and bullying him despite the fact that he was a minor child,” the suit said.

Attorney Lin Wood stated in the suit that the network had a “well-known and easily documented biased agenda against President Trump” and his supporters.

THE EVIDENCE

He said CNN’s vicious attack included at least four defamatory television broadcasts, nine derogatory online falsely accusing Nicholas Sandmann and the Covington School boys of racism and instigating the Hebrew Israelites, and then instigating Native Americans who were engaged in prayer.

As we know, the boys were the victims of both groups and were remarkably well-behaved.

In the lawsuit, Lin Wood claims CNN said Nicholas Sandmann and the Covington Catholic School boys were in a “racis[t] mob mentality” and “looked like they were going to lynch” the Black Hebrew Israelites who were merely “preaching the Bible nearby” ” because they didn’t like the color of their skin” and “their religious view.” The lawsuit also alleges CNN reported the boys blocked Nathan Phillips’ path and was “in fear for his safety and the safety of those with him.”

Obviously, Phillips was lying and Phillips and his group are far-left activists. Anyone who knows anything of the Hebrew Israelites knows that they are racist lunatics who preach by taunting everyone near them.

It was obvious soon after the event that the groups were far-left troublemakers.

You can read the lawsuit on the link:

The journey for justice for Nicholas Sandmann continues. Todd McMurtry @FitLwyr & I have many more steps to take but we know change will only occur if there is accountability for false accusations. And change is needed now more than ever. https://t.co/nds9L3Wbk8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) March 12, 2019

JUDGE NAPOLITANO GOT IT WRONG

Judge Napolitano must be losing it because he keeps giving out misinformation on Fox News. I’ve given up listening to him. Attorney Lin Wood also noticed the judge blathering incorrectly.

“Judges who convert to TV commentators should accurately state law. @Judgenap claims minors have no reputation upon which to base defamation case. Wrong. Minors have same rights & protections under defamation law as adults & can also seek damages for emotional distress. Libel 101,” Wood stated.

Judges who convert to TV commentators should accurately state law. @Judgenap claims minors have no reputation upon which to base defamation case. Wrong. Minors have same rights & protections under defamation law as adults & can also seek damages for emotional distress. Libel 101. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) March 11, 2019

Lin Wood posted his conversation with Mark Levin:

False speech has no value. https://t.co/uwdbp7XbDK — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) March 11, 2019