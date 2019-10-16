Nike Cuts Ties with Houston Rockets in Support of Maoist Red China

We’ve all heard about hypocrite Chairman Lebron James — who has said we need to stand up and speak out when things are wrong — and how he condemned Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey for one short tweet in support of Hong Kong freedom fighters.

His tweet, now deleted, read: “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

You might not have heard that Nike is punishing the Rockets for Mr. Morey’s tweet. Nike cut ties with the Houston Rockets on behalf of Red China.

Mind you, Red China is demanding we follow their Maoist values of speech in our own country. They are telling us we are not allowed to speak on behalf of Hong Kong and Americans are falling for it, especially when money is involved as in the cases of the NBA and Apple.

THE PUNISHMENT

National Basketball League (NBA) merchandise was taken out of stores and all of the league’s official Chinese partners suspended ties to the organization after the Houston Rocket’s general manager tweeted support for protesters in Hong Kong.

The Rocket’s general manager later apologized for his tweet, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver angered Chinese authorities when he said the league supported Morey’s right to freedom of expression, according to Reuters.

Promotional games were canceled with the threat of all games to be canceled.

Managers at five Nike stores in Beijing and Shanghai told Reuters that management sent them a memo stating all Rockets merchandise had to be taken down.

Numerous stores in Shenzhen and Chengdu also removed all Rockets merchandise from their displays and shelves, but thus far, other NBA teams were still on display.

Rockets products had even been removed from the NBA Playzone entertainment centers in Shanghai and Beijing.

The NBA is wildly popular in China, and the league’s business with that country is estimated to be more than $4 billion annually, CNN reported.

China is also Nike’s top source of revenue growth, according to Reuters.

Nike is an evil company. They stand up for disrespect of American values and now they are standing up for Maoist Red China.

