Nike Stinks! Dumps Betsy Ross flag sneaker since Kaepernick was offended

Reportedly, Nike pulled a patriotic sneaker from production. It was meant to celebrate Independence Day but Castro-loving Colin Kaepernick was offended by the early version of the American flag.

The Wall Street Journal sources said Kaepernick, who appears in Nike ads, complained and that was it.

The sneaker company created the Air Max 1 USA in celebration of the Fourth of July [Independence Day] holiday, but it has asked retailers to return the product instead of selling it.

The heel of the new shoes featured the United States flag with 13 white stars in a circle, a design used during the American Revolution. The early American flag is often referred to as the “Betsy Ross flag.”

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag,” a spokeswoman for Nike said.

Kaepernick’s real claim to fame is kneeling during the National Anthem, wearing cops as pigs socks, and wearing Castro and Malcolm X tee shirts. But he’s offended?

He is tying the Betsy Ross flag and Independence Day to slavery. He hates America.

Pulling the sneakers is having the opposite effect than likely intended because there are already Air Max 1 USA being sold on sneaker-reselling site StockX. The sneakers are going for as much as 950 dollars.

America and the promise made in the Declaration of Independence gave birth to the greatest nation on the planet. But Kaepernick and the corporate PC police are embarrassed by the flag and that promise. Pathetic. Stand for America and the flag! #MAGA #KAG https://t.co/9zlb7WzNWY — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 2, 2019

The ‘offensive’ sneaker: