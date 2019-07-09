Nike wants Rapinoe & her team on Mt. Rushmore

Evil Nike is at it again. It’s a bad company and they are anti-American. Hiring the Marxist America hater Colin Kaepernick — and trashing the Betsy Ross flag when he was offended — made that clear.

After they trashed the flag sneakers over a lie — that the flag was racist — their sales skyrocketed. That’s a sad commentary indeed. They bought Castro-loving Kaepernick’s line that the flag was racist. Meanwhile, ironically, Betsy Ross, for whom the flag is nicknamed, was a Quaker and an abolitionist who ran her own upholstery company.

Now they are promoting America hater Megan Rapinoe and even want her head on Mt. Rushmore or something. That says all I need to know about Nike.

The reason all these leftists love Women’s soccer all of a sudden is Ms. Rapinoe said she wouldn’t go to the “f***ing White House” and kneels when the anthem is played or won’t sing and put her hand on her heart.

This team wins. Everyone wins.

They want children to grow up and be like the US hating Rapinoe. They will probably hire her.

Watch as the future Mt. Rushmore babes drag and drop the U.S. Flag.

Watch Rapinoe disrespect America.