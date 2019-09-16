Nike wins an Emmy & stocks soar for promoting un-American Kaepernick

Backing an athlete who kneels to show his contempt for law enforcement and the U.S. flag is lucrative, and even wins awards. Nike promoted the kneeling Marxist Colin Kaerpernick who admires Cuba’s Castro and wears cops as pigs socks.

Nike signed a deal with Colin Kaepernick and put out an absurd commercial titled ‘Dream Crazy,’ featuring Colin Kaepernick alongside sports legends, Serena Williams and LeBron James, who reached beyond their achievements to advance social justice.

Kaepernick was one of the faces of Nike’s 30th-anniversary commemoration of its iconic “Just Do It” campaign.

Despite some intense response to the ad — like people burning their Nike shoes and a Missouri college dropping the brand — the company’s stock hit an all-time high. Nike also gained tens of thousands of Instagram followers after announcing the campaign.

Nike is expanding its social justice efforts with athletes from different backgrounds.

NIKE PROMOTES THE HIJAB

They partnered with the Toronto Raptors in their release of a team-branded hijab for Muslim women athletes. Oh, isn’t that nice. In many countries, the hijab has become a symbol of female denigration and enslavement.

While women in Iran risk their lives to fight against this tool of oppression, cowards in the West celebrate the hijab in the name of ‘diversity’ & commercial opportunity. Gross. https://t.co/I5qCWWmcum — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 13, 2019

My message to @Raptors & @Nike who support the Hijab, we paid high price for our choice to take off, in Iran those Braves women, they torture, imprisoned. Just for their choice!#BoycottNike #BoycottRaptors https://t.co/o1QCxOX63z — Ensaf Haidar ⚜️ (@miss9afi) September 14, 2019