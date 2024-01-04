Nikki Haley Defends Illegal Immigration: “Don’t Be Disrepectful!”

Nikki Haley defends illegal immigration: “So, we don’t need to be disrespectful. We don’t need to talk about them as criminals; they’re not. They’re families that want a better life…”

“But let’s keep in mind these people that are wanting to come here,” Haley said. “They want to come for a better life, too. They have kids, too. They have a heart, too. So, we don’t need to be disrespectful. We don’t need to talk about them as criminals; they’re not. They’re families that want a better life, and they’re desperate to get here.”

She’s mimicking Jeb Bush, who said they’re all coming for “love.” In reality, most are single, military-age men. Terrorists and cartels are coming. Many are coming for welfare. You should never have open borders in a huge welfare state (thanks a lot, Lyndon Johnson).

MEANWHILE, AT THE BORDER CATASTROPHE

That’s the exact opposite of what a team of over 60 Republicans saw when they visited the border on Wednesday and spoke with Border Patrol and local sheriffs.

Speaker Johnson said:

“They have opened the border wide to the entire world. It’s estimated that nearly 170 countries have people coming in and flowing across this border, and some of these are from nations that have high numbers of concentration of terrorists, and these are not people who are fleeing and looking for asylum that are in fear for their lives in their home countries. We have hardened criminals coming across that border. They’re the ones being released from prisons from some of these countries and sent here to come into the US.”

Nikki Haley is not working for America or Americans but for donors with her sickening pandering.

“Absolute Insanity!” said Speaker Johnson.

The sheriff of Terrell County told the team that in his estimation, “it took less than six months for the Biden administration to dismantle 100 years of progress that the US Border Patrol had achieved” in immigration.

Speaker Johnson explained the first action Biden took was to unravel every security measure Donald Trump enacted, stopping construction on the wall and ending Title 42. That could have stemmed the flow of illegal immigration by 70%.

“It’s quite clear under President Biden, America has laid out a welcome mat to illegal immigrants, smugglers and cartels. He is responsible for the grave threat to our national security and our nation’s sovereignty that these policies have created. But instead of taking responsibility and providing leadership, this administration has done nothing but attack elected officials who are trying to fix this catastrophe.”

The chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Mark Green of Tennessee, who took his oath of office at West Point at 17 years old, described DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as the “greatest domestic threat to national security and the safety of the American people” this country faces through his policies.

“Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas … has defied and subverted the laws passed by the United States Congress; he has defied multiple court orders; he has lied numerous times to the United States Congress. He has, under oath, stated things that were blatantly, obviously incorrect; he has broken his oath to defend this country.

“Even AG Garland admitted that the policies of Mayorkas are being used by the cartels to exploit the American people and make billions of dollars, putting Americans at risk.

“Hundreds of thousands of Americans dead to fentanyl; tens of thousands of young people trafficked into sex slavery; billions of dollars wasted; expanded criminal networks now connected to the drug cartels in Mexico.

“Throughout our entire country, Director Wray admitted before my committee the other day that with the border wide open and a war in Israel, Hamas can just walk right in. That’s the director of the FBI. He fears for his own agents.”

Mayorkas knows this is a catastrophe, and he’s doubling down. It’s intentional, he said.

Other Republicans spoke of the numbers and the danger we are in.

ESTABLISHMENT DONORS, INCLUDING DEMOCRATS, WANT HALEY

We posted this next clip last night, but it goes along with her liberal comments, so we’re reposting it. Tucker explained why he thinks Haley’s a Democrat, and Vivek Ramaswamy discussed why he sees her as the candidate Democrats are turning to as a Biden replacement.

You thought Democrats were going to dump Biden for Gavin Newsom, but they’re not. They’re backing Nikki Haley instead. pic.twitter.com/KcpNMFdZAm — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 3, 2024

