Nikki Haley details Tillerson-Kelly “undermining” — McMaster “knows…”

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley said in her forthcoming memoir, With All Due Respect , that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John Kelly attempted to recruit her to undermine President Donald Trump in an effort to “save the country,” according to The Washington Post on Sunday and her recent interviews.

By Monday, Rex Tillerson and John Kelly had responded to Haley’s accusations, denying them. Tillerson was particularly snarky.

On Fox & Friends, Nikki Haley more than stood her ground. She explained in detail an incident when the three of them were in the White House arguing about a decision in which she was backing President Trump and they were wanting to go another direction. The discussion concerned stopping Palestinian aid.

Haley also shared why she asked for her U.N. role to be a cabinet position when President Trump first brought her into the administration.

“I’m not going to be a wallflower or a talking head. I need to be able to say what I think,” Haley said she told the president. “It was important for me to set myself up for success, and to set him up for success,” she explained.

SHE CONTRADICTS TILLERSON — VERY CREDIBLY

She said she was in multiple National Security Council meetings, contradicting Tillerson. Tillerson had claimed she was rarely in a meeting. Haley told the Fox couch interviewers to just ask H.R. McMaster. “He knows that it happened,” she said.

She said “of course” she was in many meetings with Tillerson.

Mrs. Haley elaborated, saying Rex disagreed and Kelly had his back as they bashed the former U.N. ambassador and her allies.

Later, they spoke with her and were frustrated with her “defense of the President,” with the issue of Palestinian aid, the nuke deal, the climate pact, and moving the embassy from TelAviv to Jerusalem. The latter is what prompted their damning comments. “That’s when they said, ‘we’re not trying to undermine the President,’ we’re ‘trying to save the country.'”

That’s a distinction — undermining and saving the country — without a difference.

They also tried pressuring her by saying “people will die.”

Watch the short clip: