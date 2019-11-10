Nikki Haley says 2 top Trump aides wanted her to ignore or undermine him

Communication with Trump was “nearly constant,” and he “always listened,” that is, according to the former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. She has come out with a new book, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace,” which is set to be released on Nov 12. In it, she talks about that and the two top aides who wanted her to dismiss the President.

“We didn’t always see eye-to-eye. Sometimes I called to privately express my disagreement with a policy. But he always took the call, and he always listened. Usually, as in the case of the Iran deal, we agreed,” she wrote, according to the excerpt.

Haley said she had “unusual latitude” in her position and was free to “largely chart” her “own course.”

“It was not a typical situation for a UN ambassador. But President Trump and I understood each other. I knew my responsibility to act in accordance with his objectives. And he trusted me enough to allow me to be flexible with how I executed his wishes. He also knew I would be honest with him when I disagreed, and he appreciated that,” she wrote.

SHE SAW THEM AS UNDERMINING THE PRESIDENT, BUT THEY SAW THEIR VIEWS AS SUPERIOR

Mrs. Haley said two top advisors, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chief of Staff John Kelly, wanted her to undermine and ignore the President to “save the country.”

Based on former Ambassador Haley’s book, the WashingtonPost reports:

Two of President Trump’s senior advisers undermined and ignored him in what they claimed was an effort to “save the country,” former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley claims in a new memoir.

The former secretary of state Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff, John F. Kelly, sought to recruit her to work around and subvert Trump, but she refused, Haley wrote in her book. She also describes Tillerson as “exhausting” and imperious and Kelly as suspicious of her access to Trump.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote.

“It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing,” Haley wrote of the views the two men held.

SAVING THE COUNTRY

That’s arrogant, and not surprising after past Presidents allowed the intelligence officials, diplomats, and bureaucrats to do whatever they wanted.

Why were they trying to save the country from a businessman who loves America, but not from the socialists and communists have overtaken the Democratic Party and the absurd number of unvetted people pouring into our country?

Haley tells of a disagreement with Tillerson and Kelly over her suggestion that the U.S. withhold funding for a U.N. agency that supports Palestinians. Trump’s Mideast envoys backed her.

Kelly and Tillerson were afraid it would lead to violence and greater threats against Israel.

It sounds like they didn’t want change. At one point, Kelly said, “I have four secretaries of state: you, H.R. [McMaster], Jared, and Rex. I only need one,” she wrote.

“I was so shocked I didn’t say anything going home because I just couldn’t get my arms around the fact that here you have two key people in an administration undermining the president,” Haley told the Post.

She also complained of Kelly stalling her requests to meet with Trump.

Kelly told the newspaper that if providing Trump “with the best and most open, legal and ethical staffing advice from across the [government] so he could make an informed decision is ‘working against Trump,’ then guilty as charged.”

Haley told the Post she’s encountered two types of people as a woman in politics.

“You encounter people who respect you for your skill and your knowledge and the work that you’re trying to do and support you in that process. Or you encounter people who disregard you and see you as in the way. That would happen at times,” she told the Post.

But she told the newspaper she has no personal quarrel with Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, and called him a patriot.

It sounds like the two top aides had a benevolent, fatherly approach to a businessman they didn’t trust. Would they have trusted any Republican who tried to take control from the deep state? It does appear that both men also gave the far-left Democrats a pass and fail to see the danger they pose.