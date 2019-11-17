NJ Dems begin the process of looking into reparations with tax $$$

Pandering and buying votes are the words of the day in New Jersey as they begin the process to force taxpayers who never enslaved anyone to fund reparations for people who were never enslaved.

Democratic Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter said the state will be an example “as how we repair these irreparable harms.”

My family fought for the Union in the Civil War and one died in Andersonville. Shouldn’t I get reparations?

The mob that kills babies under the ruse of “reproductive justice,” is giving us “reparative justice.” Black New Jersey lawmakers introduced a bill establishing a Reparative Justice Task Force, as described in a press release from the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.

The task force will examine its role in slavery and racial discrimination or disparity that may have resulted from it. Reparations might follow.

Democratic state Sen. Sandra Cunningham says that it’s time “we begin the long and painstaking process to rectify our past,” according to the AP.

2020 CANDIDATES HAVE CALLED FOR IT

Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro spoke of the need for the U.S. government to reckon with and make up for centuries of stolen labor and legal oppression with reparations.

Harris has proposed monthly payments to qualified citizens of any race in the form of a tax credit. Warren has called for universal child care that would guarantee the benefit from birth until a child enters school. Families with income less than 200 percent of the poverty line would get free access and others would pay no more than 7 percent of their income.

If any of these Democrats win we’ll go bankrupt.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY

They have no clue as to where the money for this will come from. And, an important point, Black people are not victims.

This is all part of the communistic critical race theory, which is very dangerous and divisive at best. The main goal of critical race theorists is to expose hidden systemic and customary ways in which racism works by drawing from a wide variety of sources of knowledge that range from statistics to social science research to personal experience.

Critical race theory claims all whites are inherently racist and whites are to blame for everything. You can’t call them racists either. Racism, according to the theory, is prejudice plus power; and since (according to the theory) black people have no power in society, by definition they can’t be racist.

“Addressing our systematic challenges must begin with understanding how slavery here in New Jersey effects us all,” says @ASWReyJackson on the creation of a New Jersey Reparations Task Force pic.twitter.com/U1KVYTSyM4 — NJAssemblyDemocrats (@njassemblydems) November 14, 2019