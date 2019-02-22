NJ Doesn’t Like Trump So They Won’t Let Anyone Vote for Him in 2020

The New Jersey legislature passed a bill to keep President Trump off the 2020 ballot. Expect their hard-left governor Phil Murphy to sign it. They did this in 2016 but the Republican Governor Christie wouldn’t sign it.

Their reason for doing so is they don’t have President Trump’s tax returns, which are not required by law. It’s a phony excuse. The whole thing is partisan and they are Stalinists.

The Senate voted 23-11 Thursday to require candidates for president and vice president to disclose five years of federal tax returns to appear on the ballot in the Garden State. They would have to submit the returns to the state Division of Elections, which would then post them online.

Electors from New Jersey would be prohibited from voting for candidates who don’t comply.

IT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL BUT THEY DON’T CARE

State Sen. Joseph Pennacchio, R-Morris, opposed bill S119 and tried unsuccessfully to have it also apply to candidates for governor and the state Legislature.

“Legislation like this puts us on a very slippery slope. Partisan politics should not pick who can and cannot run in this state. Elections will be decided even before the people get a chance to vote,” said Pennacchio.

“There are also constitutional issues that arise – First Amendment rights, equal protections. These will surely find themselves to the courts,” he said. “My understanding is that no other state in the union puts this type of disclosure as a requirement for somebody to run as president.”

It was mostly along party lines, but not solely. State Sen. Christopher “Kip” Bateman, R-Somerset, joined Democrats in voting for it.

There are thirty states that did the same thing in 2016, but it never went through.