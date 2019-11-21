No confirmation of indictment of Burisma head

We picked up a story about an indictment of the head of Burisma Mykola Zlochevsky. That does not appear to be accurate.

What is accurate is the Ukraine probe has been widened against the Burisma founder “to include suspicion of embezzling state funds, Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka said on Wednesday.”

That is according to a Reuters story.

After prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk took office in late August, Ryaboshapka launched a wide-ranging audit of criminal cases to see whether they had been conducted properly. Thirteen of them relate to Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, Ryaboshapka told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

REUTERS REPORTS:

Ryaboshapka’s predecessors oversaw a series of investigations into Zlochevsky, a multimillionaire former minister of ecology and natural resources. The allegations concern tax violations, money-laundering and licences given to Burisma during the period where Zlochevsky was a minister.

Ryaboshapka said Zlochevsky was now suspected of the “theft of government funds on an especially large scale,” but did not provide evidence or details. Ryaboshapka was speaking after being asked about a document from the general prosecutor’s office that was leaked at a separate press conference by three lawmakers earlier on Wednesday. The document, only part of which was visible, showed Kulyk suspected Zlochevsky of offences including using his official position to embezzle 800 million hryvnias ($33 million) of money belonging to the central bank. The investigation is effectively on hold, however, because the Ukrainian authorities cannot determine Zlochevsky’s whereabouts. Rudy Giuliani previously told Reuters that Kulyk told him that in 2016 Joe Biden tried to have prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired, as Biden said in a viral clip. Kulyk told Reuters he has investigated Zlochevsky for about two years. After Giuliani expressed interest, Reuters said, a source close to the energy company saw a spike in activity by Kulyk in regards to Burisma after Giuliani’s interest in the company and the Bidens had been conveyed to Kulyk’s then superior, Yuriy Lutsenko. In late January, Kulyk sent Zlochevsky the first of several summons for questioning, documents seen by Reuters showed. Zlochevsky has not commented on the summons or an announcement by Ryaboshapka in October that his office was reviewing a series of investigations linked to Zlochevsky. Joe Biden’s son sat on the Burisma board from 2014 to 2019. It is unclear if these potential crimes predated Hunter Biden’s position on the board. Ukraine MPs claim Hunter Biden and other Americans tied to Biden and John Kerry are suspected of involvement in the Zlochevsky criminal activities. UKRAINIAN NEWS AGENCY ASKS U.S. TO JOIN THEIR INVESTIGATION The Ukrainian News Agency is reportedly asking the U.S. President Trump join President Zelensky in probing suspicion of U.S. corruption involving $7.4 billion. Interfax reports: “Ukrainian members of parliament have demanded the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, investigate suspicions of the legalization of $7.4 billion by the “family” of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych through the American investment fund Franklin Templeton Investments, which they said has ties to the U.S. Democratic Party.” There are suspicions that $7.4 billion was laundered by the “family” of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych through American investment fund Franklin Templeton Investments.*** Another allegation is that the investment fund has ties to the U.S. Democratic Party, according to Ukraine news agency Interfax. Allegedly, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Hunter’s partners, were paid $16.5 million for ‘services,’ according to Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky. This is possibly part of the $7.4 billion Ukrainian prosecutors believe was laundered, Dubinsky claimed in a Wednesday presser. He cited materials from an investigation into Zlochevsky and Burisma. “Zlochevsky was charged with this new accusation by the Office of the Prosecutor General but the press ignored it,” said the MP. “It was issued on November 14.” “The son of Vice-President Joe Biden was receiving payment for his services, with money raised through criminal means and money laundering,” Dubinsky said, adding “Biden received money that did not come from the company’s successful operation but rather from money stolen from citizens.” This article was updated to reflect the Ukrainian report