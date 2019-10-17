No NBC ‘News,’ Mulvaney Didn’t Admit to Quid Pro Quo

Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters today that the Ukraine aid was held up in part for political reasons.

“Get over it,” he told the reporters. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

“That is going to happen,” he added. “Elections have consequences.”

Mulvaney, on Thursday, said part of the reason the aid to Ukraine was held up was that the president had concerns about corruption in Ukraine related to the 2016 election.

Mulvaney said the president also has a strong distaste for foreign aid and doesn’t like “spending money overseas.”

Ukraine is very corrupt, and we do send much to much ‘aid’ to most countries in the world, including countries that hate us.

Democrats and Ukraine did collude in 2016 to influence the election. Democrat operatives asked for dirt, and the Ukraine officials came up with the Manafort black book, which has never been verified.

Corruption by anyone in the election needs to be taken seriously and investigated.

“The look back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the thing he was worried about in corruption with that nation, and that is absolutely appropriate,” Mulvaney said.

Asked if Ukraine’s decision whether or not to probe the matter played a role in the nearly $400 million in aid that was frozen shortly before the July phone call, Mulvaney said “yes,” adding the money “ultimately then flowed.”

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” he said, adding that the administration had also held up money to three Central American countries so that they would change their immigration policies.

NOTHING TO DO WITH BIDEN

Mulvaney insisted, however, that the hold up had “absolutely nothing to do with Biden.”

“I was involved with the process by which the money was held up temporarily, okay?” Mulvaney said. “Three issues for that. The corruption in the country, whether or not other countries were participating in the support of Ukraine, and whether or not they were cooperating in an ongoing investigation with our Department of Justice. That’s completely legitimate.”

All of those things are legitimate, but NBC News put those quotes deep into their article and encircled it with their many conspiracy theories.

There were no gifts in exchange for dirt on Biden. It was the Democrats who did that.

The real quid pro quo parties are Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

ACOSTA SHUT DOWN

Jim Acosta did his usual rude thing during the presser, and Mulvaney shut him down. He told Acosta he was “very rude.”

