No, No, Noooo! Senate’s Digital Identity Bill – Top-Down Forever

The Gateway Pundit posted some stunning information this morning about a new senate bill to provide a Digital Identity for all Americans. It would bring us closer to top-down forever big government.

U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona’s so-called independent, and RINO Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, have introduced Senate Bill 884. It is also known as “the Improving Digital Identity Act of 2023.”

According to the bill, Congress worries about “The lack of an easy, affordable, reliable, and secure way for organizations, businesses, and government agencies to identify whether an individual is who they claim to be online creates an attack vector that is widely exploited by adversaries in cyberspace and precludes many high-value transactions from being available online.”

They want to limit hacks.

This is as the US Federal Reserve studies CBDCs run by the government and the Big Banks.

TOP-DOWN FOREVER

According to the bill, the big government has all the answers:

(5) The inadequacy of current digital identity solutions degrades security and privacy for all people in the United States, and next-generation solutions are needed that improve security, privacy, equity, and accessibility.

(6) Government entities, as authoritative issuers of identity in the United States, are uniquely positioned to deliver critical components that address deficiencies in the digital identity infrastructure of the United States and augment private sector digital identity and authentication solutions.

(7) State governments are particularly well-suited to play a role in enhancing digital identity solutions used by both the public and private sectors, given the role of State governments as the issuers of driver’s licenses and other identity documents commonly used today.

They want to “enhance security.” However, many Americans feel much more secure when the government gets out of our way and our lives.

A GLOBALIST DREAM

The globalists in the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, the WHO, the IMF, and others want the world to have digital IDs. Given their actions, we can easily envision them tracking and controlling us.

According to Reclaim the Net, the White House has presented its National Security Strategy. It includes investing in digital IDs for security and efficiency. It is exactly what the UN, the WEF, WTC, and World Bank are calling for.

There isn’t a lot of detail, but alarm bells are ringing. Biometrics is mentioned once.

They plan “fundamental change” to the realm of internet and communications data services giants.

What could go wrong?

Related