No Prayers for 52 Nigerian Christians Killed Last Week as NZ Goes Islamist

While all of New Zealand went fully Islamic Friday, Nigerian Christians faced another massacre of the same number of people killed in New Zealand by a socialist white supremacist.

Islamists killed the Nigerians last week, and since February, the Islamists have killed 280 Nigerian Christians.

EVERYONE IS ISLAMIST FOR A DAY IN NEW ZEALAND

New Zealanders across the country stopped to recognize the Muslim call to prayer as news anchors and armed police officers wore hijabs in solidarity one week after the Christchurch mosque massacre.

They broadcast the Muslim call to prayer across their nation and removed Jesus from their Parliamentary prayer. A lot of Christians were outraged. It does seem unnecessary to remove Jesus.

This is the call to prayer, recognizing Allah as the one true God:

“They have been conquered already,” one commenter wrote on Twitter.

“The hijab [which most officials wore Friday] is a symbol of the global oppression of women. It’s part of an enforced modesty culture that leads to incarceration, torture, and deaths of Muslim women and girls worldwide,” Paul Joseph Watson tweeted.

Is Mr. Watson too harsh? Fifty-two innocent Muslims were slaughtered in New Zealand.

WHO WILL PRAY FOR NIGERIAN CHRISTIANS?

From February through mid-March, about 280 people in Christian communities in northern and middle Nigeria were killed in attacks by Islamists.

Islamic Hausa-Fulani militants and Boko Haram relentlessly attack the Christians in what they describe as genocide.

Last week, fifty-two women and children were killed and 100 homes were destroyed in attacks on the Inkirimi and Dogonnoma villages in Maro, Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA), according to the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Thousands are displaced after so much violence has forced them to flee their homes. People who survived recent attacks have appeared in photos with machete wounds and burns from fires, according to CSW, an advocacy group supporting Christians worldwide.

Nigeria ranks as the 12th worst in the world for Christian persecution, according to the Open Doors USA’s 2019 World Watch List. Parts of Nigeria treat Christians as second-class citizens and many face persecution from their own families, Open Doors USA says.

BACK TO NEW ZEALAND

Thousands of New Zealanders of various faiths gathered at Hagley Park and other areas around the country to attend a live call to prayer, followed by two minutes of silence and reflection.

Prime Minister Ardern recited a passage from the Koran prior to the call to prayer.

