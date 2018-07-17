No, President Trump Did Not Slam Intel Agencies in Putin Presser

With all the hysteria, people are getting the wrong idea about what the President actually said during the presser with Russian President Putin. The media, Democrats, and RINOs think Trump said things he never said. As Senator Rand Paul said, it’s because they hate the President so much. They have Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The former CIA director, Communist John Brennan wants the President tried for treason, Rep. Steve Cohen wants a coup, and John McCain couldn’t find enough vile adjectives to describe the President’s speech.

Sometimes the President is inartful, but what the naysayers and the biased media are telling you he said is simply not true.

NO, HE NEVER TRASHED ANY OF HIS INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES

The President never trashed or demeaned his intelligence agencies and he never addressed whether Putin was trying to interfere in the 2016 election.

Trump was rightfully addressing the damage being done to the country domestically and abroad over the never-ending probe of collusion that never took place.

Trump said:

I think that the probe is a disaster for our country. I think it’s kept us apart. It’s kept us separated. There was no collusion at all. Everybody knows it. People are being brought out to the fore. So far that I know, virtually, none of it related to the campaign.

He is talking about the process crimes and other Russia-unrelated crimes people connected to his campaign, Paul Manafort, General Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Robert Gates, and possibly Michael Cohen. The President continued:

They will have to try really hard to find something that did relate to the campaign. That was a clean campaign. I beat Hillary Clinton easily and, frankly, we beat her. And I’m not even saying from the standpoint — we won that race. It’s a shame there could be a cloud over it.

His presidency has been labeled ‘illegitimate’ since before he took office for partisan reasons. It’s extremely difficult for him to do his job and it is hurting us abroad:

People know that. People understand it. The main thing — and we discussed this also — is zero collusion. It has had a negative impact upon the relationship of the two largest nuclear powers in the world. We have 90 percent of nuclear power between the two countries. It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous what’s going on with the probe.

He continued, saying that Russia interference “came out as a reason why the Democrats lost an election” and that is what he rejects.

An AP reporter asked the President: “who do you believe? My second question is would you now with the whole world watching tell President Putin — would you denounce what happened in 2016 and would you warn him to never do it again?” The reporter clearly wanted him to insult the guy with all those nukes.

This is what the President actually said:

So let me just say that we have two thoughts. You have groups that are wondering why the FBI never took the server. Why haven’t they taken the server? Why was the FBI told to leave the office of the Democratic National Committee? I’ve been wondering that. I’ve been asking that for months and months and I’ve been tweeting it out and calling it out on social media. Where is the server? I want to know, where is the server and what is the server saying?

With that being said, all I can do is ask the question. My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me and some others and said they think it’s Russia.

I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia [hacking our systems] Putin didn’t say he wasn’t attempting to interfere.

He was talking about the server and he’s right. How can they ever say the systems were hacked when they never saw the source of the hacking?

Trump continued to speak only about the server

I will say this. I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. But I have confidence in both parties. I really believe that this will probably go on for a while, but I don’t think it can go on without finding out what happened to the server.

What happened to the servers of the Pakistani gentleman that worked on the DNC? Where are those servers? They’re missing. Where are they? What happened to Hillary Clinton’s emails? 33,000 emails gone — just gone. I think in Russia they wouldn’t be gone so easily. I think it’s a disgrace that we can’t get Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 emails. So I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that president Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today. And what he did is an incredible offer. He offered to have the people working on the case come and work with their investigators, with respect to the 12 people. I think that’s an incredible offer.

As president, I cannot make decisions on foreign policy in a futile effort to appease partisan critics or the media or Democrats who want to do nothing but resist and obstruct.

He is absolutely correct. Without the source, how can the FBI determine that Russians definitively hacked the servers? in the last line, he told them he can’t worry about their partisan attacks and do his job and he won’t.

Trump committed the unforgivable crime of not going along with the narrative. He dared to think and speak independently.

Russia did interfere but it didn’t delegitimize the election. Hillary did that all on her own. We should keep in mind that the emails leaked were accurate and if they changed anyone’s mind it’s because of what she and her minions wrote.

No member of the intel community can draw a direct line from Russia to the election outcome. That is a fact.

Trump never insulted the intel agencies and the naysayers know that. He criticized the narrative only and pointed to the missing evidence.

If you read the transcript, you will find that he never said what the media is telling you he said. The media is lying to you.

THE PRESIDENT CLARIFIED

Today the President addressed Congress clarifying what he said for those with poor listening comprehension. CBS News phrased it as him now accepting the verdict of the intel community. That was also something he never said. The President told Congress:

“I will begin by stating that I have full faith and support for America’s great intelligence agencies, I always have,” Mr. Trump said at the top of a meeting with members of Congress. “And I have felt very strongly that, while Russia’s actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election, let me be totally clear in saying that, and I have said this many times, I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place. It could be other people, also. There are lots of people out there.”

That is what he has been saying all along and he is correct. The swamp wants him to say something they can use to bludgeon him with for the rest of his time in office.

ONE MAINSTREAM PAPER STOOD UP FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP

This was remarkable. A newspaper actually published an article supporting him.

A USA Today article by an opinion columnist was shocking. The writer James Robbins blasted the Trump critics for yesterday’s summit, not the President. The author showed Barack Obama no mercy for his missed opportunities.

He asked if Democrats want Trump to have bad relations with Putin and he praised Trump for taking it on. He could have ignored Putin and remained safe.

Robbins pointed to the “coincidences” and obvious “omissions” in the Mueller indictment:

The summit began shortly after the Justice Department released a curiously-timed indictment of 12 Russian agents for alleged hacking activities aimed at Democrats in 2016. We also learned about the ownership stake of a Russian oligarch in Maryland’s election system, a state Hillary Clinton won by 26 percentage points. Shocking. But oddly enough there were no indictments of Russians who were also trying to hack the Republican National Committee in 2016, which the Justice Department probably saw as too confusing for the witch-hunt narrative.

This was probably the best point he made.

The mere fact of a U.S. president seeking better relations with Russia should not be controversial. President Barack Obama certainly did his best, blaming the George W. Bush administration for souring relations between the two powers. We had Hillary Clinton’s famous 2009 “Russian reset,” complete with a mistranslated red button stolen from a hotel jacuzzi.

The President really didn’t say what you think he said. Read the transcript.