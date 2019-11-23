No, the Navy Secretary did NOT threaten to resign over Eddie Gallagher

The New York Times and NBC News said the Secretary of the Navy threatened to resign if Trump went forward with his plans to stop the Navy from taking Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin.

The NBC story was headlined, Navy secretary strongly considering resigning over Trump’s meddling in SEAL case.

The Times wrote, The secretary of the Navy and the admiral who leads the SEALs have threatened to resign or be fired if plans to expel a commando from the elite unit in a war crimes case are halted by President Trump, administration officials said Saturday. They even added: The threats by the Navy secretary, Richard V. Spencer, and Rear Adm. Collin Green are a rare instance of pushback against Mr. Trump from members of the Defense Department.

As usual, if the story fits their narrative, they don’t bother making calls to verify their information.

NOT TRUE

Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer came right out today and said he did not threaten to resign over President Donald Trump’s intervention in the Navy’s disciplinary proceedings against Eddie Gallagher, the Navy SEAL who had been demoted over a war crimes charge — the murder of a wounded ISIS terrorist.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m still here. I did not threaten to resign,” he said at a defense conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday. “But let us just say we’re here to talk about external threats, and Eddie Gallagher is not one of them.”

Eddie Gallagher was acquitted earlier this summer of murdering an ISIS terrorist but was demoted for having his photo taken with the dead terrorist’s body.

The President restored his rank.

Despite the President’s actions, the top SEAL decided to review his case and that of his team to determine if they would take away their Trident Pins, which is the same as kicking them out of the SEALs.

The President tweeted that he would block such a move. For now, the President has not issued an order to stop the peer review. Top SEAL Collin Green said they don’t consider the President’s tweet an order.

The NBC ‘News’ and NY Times articles were lengthy but what is the point of reporting another word of the stories berating the President for killing morale with his intervention? Once you catch them reporting falsely about something this important, then nothing can be believed.