No, the White Noise Movie was NOT Filmed in East Palestine!

By Mark Schwendau

But East Palestine, Ohio resident Ben Ratner was used as an extra in the Netflix production of “White Noise”! Ratner, like so many who have connections to this 2022 movie either as an artist or viewer, now finds it a truly bizarre case of life imitating art.

So there is a wild rumor circulating the Internet that this entire Netflix movie was filmed just last year in East Palestine, Ohio, the actual scene of a real railroad disaster involving a chemical spill just this month. Not true.

“White Noise | Official Trailer | Netflix”

The movie was based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. Set in 1984, White Noise was primarily filmed in about half a dozen locations in Ohio, and East Palestine was not one of them. The primary filming location was said to be San Leandro, a city in California’s Alameda County.

The actual train derailment scene was filmed near Sandersville, Georgia, and not East Palestine, Ohio, as is so widely being spread in a rumor on the Internet.

White Noise, a dark disaster-comedy movie, revolves around a peculiar college professor whose specialty is Hitler studies and his family living as husband and father. They are working to negotiate life like any other family when a massive train accident happens near their town and spreads a cloud of chemical waste over the town, requiring evacuation. Government officials call the cloud “The Airborne Toxic Event.” Viewers get a look at the real character of these movie characters as chaos and fear follow. We see that not everybody handles adversity the same.

The movie was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach (The Squid and The Whale, Marriage Story) and starred Adam Driver (Star Wars Kylo Ren) as Professor Jack Gladney. The main cast includes Greta Gerwig as his wife, Babette Gladney, Raffey Cassidy as the older daughter, Denise, and Don Cheadle as Jack’s colleague, Murray Siskind.

Ohio remote filming locations included in the film mostly involve Professor Gladney’s involvement as an educator in a fictional “College-on-the-Hill,” which is actually a combination of several locations. Much of the exterior was filmed at the Andrews Osborne Academy, a college preparatory school in Willoughby, Ohio. Some classroom scenes, like the one at the beginning of the film, were shot at the University of Akron. There is also a scene filmed inside the labs at Baldwin Wallace University’s Wilker Hall.

As the Chronicle-Telegram reported, the Gladney home is located at 195 Forest Street in Oberlin. The A&P Supermarket scenes were recorded at an abandoned Meadowbrook Market Square in Bedford.

As television News 5 Cleveland reported, the production crew of White Noise dressed up a section of Est Herrick Avenue in Downtown Wellington for the filming. The film crew built a facade of a movie theater on a vacant shop and repainted several storefronts for the shoot.

A college cafeteria scene where Professor Murray Siskind engages in deep conversation with Professor Jack Gladney was filmed inside the dining room on the second floor of the student center at Kent State University in Kent.

In one scene of the movie, Professor Gladney has to refill the family Chevrolet Caprice Classic Wagon in an eerie Shell gas station scene of the evacuation. That scene was filmed in an abandoned auto repair shop at a crossroads near Dorset.

Another scene was where the evacuees were put up, which was a fictional Camp Manatoc Scout Reservation in Peninsula that served as this location. This 600-acre location is within the gorgeous Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The Roadway Motel scene was filmed under a section of the Innerbelt Freeway near the Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland. Other shorter scenes were filmed at the Canton Central Catholic High School in Perry Township, the Hiram College, the College of Wooster, and Cleveland Heights.

And if all of this is not weird enough for you, a security camera video spreading on the Internet shows the wheels and bearings of the train on fire in Salem, Ohio, some 20 miles west of the train derailment. The engineer of the 50-car train should have had ample warning of imminent disaster before the town of East Palestine.

So many questions…

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related