No Time for 3 Names! Trump Hits The Squad During His NC Rally

President Trump held a wild rally in North Carolina last night, pumping up the large crowd, thanking Democrats for not impeaching him [tongue-in-cheek]. He later said the impeachment effort is a “ridiculous project.”

He went after the Democratic/Socialist presidential contenders Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Berni, Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, but he made special mention of his favorite four communist ladies.

NO TIME FOR THREE NAMES

It was ‘the [witch] squad’ who occupied some of his more interesting moments. About AOC, he said he’d call her what he wants because he doesn’t have time for three names. He also mocked her Green New Deal, an easy thing to do, and he called out her lies about the humanitarian crisis as ‘manufactured.’

“But Cortez — somebody says that’s not her name,” he said. “They said, ‘That’s not her name, sir.’ I said no … I don’t have time to go with three different names. We will call her Cortez. It takes too much time.”

AOC has already said that people simply calling her Cortez are racists.

He defended the Border Agents.

“So Cortez also, she said essentially Nazis are running ‘concentration camps.’ And when Mike Pence went down just a few days ago with members of Congress and the media and looked at those so-called ‘Horrible concentration camps’ they said, ‘Wow, these places are clean. Wow, they have air conditioning. They have water.’ And to be honest, it’s not like they came — we want to take care of people, we’ve got to straighten out our immigration laws. You know, in a very short period of time, if the Democrats would give us a few votes, we could solve the immigration problem, and it would be so great,” the President said.

He added that the foreigners coming illegally came “from rough places” and are living better now. He called AOC out for her lies about the conditions in the facilities.

OMAR WAXES POETIC

While he didn’t spare any of the four members of the squad — Omar, AOC, Tlaib, and Pressley — he paid special attention to the wicked Ilhan Omar.

Trump mentioned the circumstantial evidence that Omar married her brother and made note of some of her more vicious accusations.

“She smeared U.S. Service members involved in Black Hawk Down,” Trump said referring to the failed 1993 raid in Mogadishu by the U.S. military.

He went over Omar’s past comments about September 11, about the “Benjamins” [she’s now looking to pass a BDS bill because she hates Jews], and so on, and the crowd spontaneously burst into a “Send Her Back!” chant. Omar responded on Twitter with a poem:

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise. -Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

She’s calling the chanters, RACISTS! Meanwhile, she’s anti-Semitic and anti-American.

The naysayers, corrupt media, and social media denizens claim he viciously attacked Omar, but he didn’t, he used her own words.

Jon Favreau tweeted, The crowd at Trump’s rally chanting “send her back” after the President viciously and dishonestly attacked Ilhan Omar is one of the most chilling and horrifying things I’ve ever seen in politics.

How could it be dishonest when he used her exact words.? Just wondering. Favreau should be chilled by the communist/socialist promises of the Democrat candidates and he should be horrified by the Antifa violence.

SCARY CHANTS

Like Pavlov’s dogs, the media blathers all over themselves condemning the scary chants, ‘send her back.’ But, when the left chants, that’s fine.

Some scrawny leftist started screaming and was escorted out. The President said he’ll go home to mommy, will be reprimanded and that will be it.

RNC TROLLS DNC

According to Fox News, the RNC is sending American flags along with copies of the US Flag Code to 73 different Democrat officials, along with a letter reminding them of why they should be counting their lucky stars that they get to live in America.

After the US flag was replaced with a Mexican flag at an ICE facility, the RNC said Democrats obviously have a problem handling the flag properly.

This is the letter Rona McDaniel said.

The President also hit open borders.

THE FULL RALLY