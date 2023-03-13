No Treaty Will Be Honored That Gives Up Our Sovereignty

by Mark Schwendau

America is slowly being sold out to the globalists. It began under former President George H.W. Bush, who signed America onto the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). To his credit, he did stand by the Constitution as the U.S. Senate did ratify that treaty with a 2/3 majority vote.

Then usurping President Barack H. Obama signed the United Nations Paris Accord in 2015. But Obama could not secure the 2/3 Senate vote he needed so he pulled a sleight of hand. He told us that document was not a treaty but rather an “agreement,” and as such, it did not require Senate approval and it would not change the law.

Fast-forward to today, and the very first slide on the United Nations’ Paris Accord website states that the so-called “agreement” is, in fact, a “legally binding, International Treaty under the UNFCCC.” The U.S.A. is listed as one of the supporting nations. In other words, if any signatory country, including America, were to violate the terms of the agreement, that country can be held accountable under International Law.

Donald Trump gave notice to remove America from the Paris Accord as he recognized it for what it was, a complete sham. It had less to do with climate than control. On Joe Biden’s first day in office, January 20, 2021, he signed America back on this global “climate change” treaty against the will of “we, the people” and without the 2/3 Senate approval as required by law.

The game plan of Joe Biden and his socialist Democrats appears to be to catch Congress asleep such that whatever he signs us onto now will supersede U.S. law, forcing lawmakers to change our laws to match the “agreement” to comply with International Law. This is nothing less than treason by the second usurper of the Oval Office in this century.

The real danger of what is going on behind the backs of the American people is this;

Just like the Paris Accord, the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) new International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments will be legally binding to International Law. If Joe Biden signs this accord, America will be forced, under International Law, to abide to every detail. The WHO will oversee our borders, medicine, travel, energy sources, and, yes, even our guns.

On their website, under “Public Health Approach to Gun Violence Prevention,” the WHO claims that “Gun violence is a public health epidemic.” As such, the WHO will “outline a public health approach to violence prevention” and “ensure widespread adoption” of the policies it would develop, including tracking every gun owner and purchaser in the world with an eye toward eliminating guns and knives completely over time (emphasis added). Of course, they and their people will still be armed with guns because it will be the only way to keep the world population from coming to kill them as they suffer under tyranny.

Just recently, the International Standards Organization (ISO) partnered with the WHO to do the globalist agency’s bidding on gun elimination. The ISO has launched a dedicated code for gun retailers. It has been reported that next month, Discover Financial Services will begin using this new coding system to collect data on every gun purchased using a Discover charge card.

Americans must take action now to the dangers of the conspiring Joe Biden and WHO are conjured up for America. Please consider faxing Congress and demanding they STOP Joe Biden’s planned WHO takeover of America! Boycott any company such as Discover that capitulates to such plans and let them know why you are leaving them. Consider donating money to those agencies who will fight this in the courtrooms of our country. One such agency is Liberty Council Action and they have preparation to fight this fight and eliminate the globalist’s plans for America:

No matter what Congress does in front of Americans’ faces or behind our backs, no treaty will be honored that gives up America’s sovereignty. We, the people, would rather live free or die. This is a country where the majority rules, and the majority has none of this! And the reason why Americans could care less about International Laws and the International Court at this point in time? If it were legit, it would be beginning trials for “crimes against humanity” related to the recent Covid-19 pandemic and its related “vaccines” as panacea cures. That is not happening and the citizenry of the world wants it to happen, especially those who lost family and loved ones!

Get mad! Get loud! Contact our House Representatives and Senators today! But please, do not make threats. That is illegal.

For a House Representative like Tammy Duckworth of Illinois: tammy.duckworth@mail.house.gov

For a Senator like Dick Durbin of Illinois: dick@durbin.senate.gov

OR, some use this format: Mail to: firstname.lastname@lastname.senate.gov

