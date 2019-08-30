No, Trump Isn’t Deporting Children with Cancer

Alyssa Milano saw a fake news story about President Trump deporting children with cancer. She immediately tweeted it, calling for impeachment, saying it’s indefensible.

It would be if it were true.

Impeachment this asshole now. This is indefensible. https://t.co/N0UYsL60VA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 29, 2019

Vanity Fair also spread the story. In this climate, no one feels the need to fact check a thing. They just spread it around with vile comments and a lot of virtue signaling. The Hill and Yahoo joined in the attacks. Joe Biden made hay out of it.

Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “We are running out of words to condemn the inhumanity of this administration. An administration that pulls children from the arms of their parents and stalks families in their neighborhoods will now deport children who are in life-saving treatment for dire conditions like cancer. There is no possible national security justification for further traumatizing sick kids at their most vulnerable. In fact, like all bullies, Trump is purposefully targeting the little guys—but I would have thought even he would understand that kids with cancer and cystic fibrosis were off-limits. As so many others have said, cruelty is their point. It is their only point, and it’s all they have to run on: fear, anger, division, and cruelty. We must restore the soul of our nation.”

The AFT union President, Randi Weingarten said, “This is beyond cruel.”

The claim is that President Donald Trump is ending “a policy that allows migrants to not be deported while they or their family members receive life-saving medical treatments.”

Breitbart did some checking, something the media and Hollywood don’t do and they found the story was completely false.

There was never any such policy, and all the Trump administration is doing is moving discretion over individual cases from USCIS to ICE. He’s moving the cases from one department to another.