No Trump Tax Returns for You Nancy Pelosi

The Associated Press reported, “Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an indefinite delay in the House of Representatives’ demand for President Donald Trump’s financial records to give the Supreme Court time to figure out how to handle the high-stakes dispute.”

The only reason he would delay it is that he thinks it is unconstitutional and those are the grounds for the appeal. The Justice knows it’s a Beria-style fishing expedition.

Everywhere they turn, Democrats can’t get his tax returns. We are thoroughly enjoying this.

Demanding his tax returns violates the President’s right to privacy and there is no law requiring Presidents to turn over tax returns.

The tax returns are another vehicle by which to finding something, anything, they can call a crime or just use for bad publicity.

NANCY PELOSI SAYS IT’S ‘DANGEROUS’ TO LET THE VOTERS DECIDE

Nancy Pelosi is determined to get rid of President Trump before the election by any means necessary because she is afraid he will win re-election.

Her reaction to impeachment critics is it is too “dangerous” not to impeach and she put that in a written statement.

“The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide.’ That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections,” Pelosi explained, speaking like a Mussolini of sorts.

Pelosi also asserted that the facts of the case were “uncontested,” saying that President Donald Trump “has abused his power for his own personal, political benefit, at the expense of our national security interests.”

That, of course, is crazy. Attorney General Barr strongly disagrees. The ‘dangerous’ everything is coming from the left.

The President thinks so too, and he tweeted that out.

“Nancy Pelosi just stated that “it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.”@FoxNews In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!,” Trump tweeted.

DEMOCRATS SEEK MORE RECORDS, LAUNCH ANOTHER PROBE

Unabashed and unhinged, Democrats are now looking for a potential crime somewhere in Mueller’s grand jury testimony.

Politico reported, “Democratic lawmakers working on a possible impeachment of President Donald Trump have been seeking access to the secret grand jury information the special counsel’s team relied on during its 22-month probe into Russian election interference and whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Kremlin.

“But DOJ, acting at the direction of Attorney General Bill Barr, has refused to hand over the grand jury materials and underlying testimony. Grand jury information is typically kept private, but courts can authorize disclosures for a variety of reasons.

“As a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit wrestled with the issue Monday morning, Trump-appointed Judge Neomi Rao pointed out that in a 1993 case involving impeachment of a federal judge, the Supreme Court declined to wade into the mechanics of the impeachment process. She suggested that the courts have no business resolving the House’s request for the blacked-out portions of the Mueller report.”

Yes, Rao is a Trump appointee but the judge who earlier ruled with Democrats, Beryl Howell, is an Obama judge.

Democrats need a court order like everybody else.

Also, Democrats are now looking to see if the President lied in his written statement to Mueller. They have launched another committee probe to examine his answers to Mueller, hoping to find what Mueller couldn’t.

So, Democrats are back on the Mueller probe. The desperation is pouring from them as they bounce around with their fishing net, catching nothing when they could be conducting the peoples’ business.

SWAMP CRITTERS ARE STILL LOSING

The swamp critters have done everything possible to undermine the President and keep him from doing his job. Despite them, he keeps doing it. The economy is great, best since the Beatles first sang, “With Love From Me to You,” he helps Blacks and other minorities, we are not in any more wars, he’s pardoning our wrongly-convicted soldiers, he loves our soldiers, ICE, and our police, he’s working on the border, and so much more.

He is fighting for our constitution and our freedom. He has everything we want. Only the pussyhats can’t see it.

So, for now, they don’t get the tax returns and we are betting the Justices know what we all know. Democrats are crazy.