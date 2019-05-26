NO WEAPONS POLICY! Thief pulls hatchet, clerk pulls gun, clerk fired

A robber walked into a convenience store wielding a hatchet when the store clerk pulled out a gun. He didn’t aim it directly at the thief nor did he have his finger on the trigger.

The store clerk was fired for defending himself with a gun because the store’s owner has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons. If he wants that policy, he needs to put a guard in the store or protect the clerks some other way.

While the clerk called 911, the thief fled and police are on the lookout.

The owner of Plain Pantry in Oak Grove said the chain has a zero tolerance policy for weapons. Instead of self-defense, their employees have received training to de-escalate the threat, he said.

Are these people serious? NO WEAPONS? TRAINING? I guess they want the robber to have the advantage.

People like this are on the side of the criminals unless they think no one will be harmed if they don’t defend themselves. In that case, they’re just devoid of any common sense.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage of the incident. The would-be robber left his hatchet behind. Sgt. Marcus Mendoza said in a news release, “We’d like to reunite you with the hatchet you left behind after the clerk responded with a handgun and a 911 call and you fled the scene.”