No wonder Portland schools are a mess

By
M. Dowling
-
0

No wonder parents in Portland are afraid to send their children back to school. It’s not COVID, it’s the violent, insane teachers. Seventeen of the violent rioters arrested in one night are teachers in public schools, protected by powerful unions.

This isn’t surprising. We found the same in the Occupy Wall Street in Manhattan and in MoveOn — lots of teachers. Once a teacher closes that classroom door, you have no way of knowing what they’re teaching.

Is this how we got this ill-informed Kat or Joa? This is the USA today and our education system has a lot to do with it.

