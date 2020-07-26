No wonder Portland schools are a mess

No wonder parents in Portland are afraid to send their children back to school. It’s not COVID, it’s the violent, insane teachers. Seventeen of the violent rioters arrested in one night are teachers in public schools, protected by powerful unions.

Look who all is teaching the schools in Portland..no wonder their schools are such a mess..I bet this is going around all over over our country!😢🙏🏻@POTUS #SaveOurSchools #SaveTheChildren #VoteRedToSaveAmerica🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IHOWfighHl — Cactus 💕 (@CactusFlower_1) July 26, 2020

This isn’t surprising. We found the same in the Occupy Wall Street in Manhattan and in MoveOn — lots of teachers. Once a teacher closes that classroom door, you have no way of knowing what they’re teaching.

Is this how we got this ill-informed Kat or Joa? This is the USA today and our education system has a lot to do with it.

lawns are a part of settler colonialism, contributing to the destruction of natural biodiversity of a region, toxifying the ground, wasting water, and polluting waterways with harmful chemicals through runoff. fuck lawns, land back — kat (@gothfemme) July 24, 2020

I wish more people recognized how much the gender binary is rooted in colonialism. Prior to their colonization, Africans and other indigenous people not only had spaces for trans, genderfluid, and non binary people, but they were often venerated within the society… https://t.co/xeOpuFGSUO — joa | leoszn (@joashilia) July 24, 2020