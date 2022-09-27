Nord Steam 1 Lost All Pressure Now Too in a Catastrophic Event

By
M Dowling
-
1

On Monday, Russia’s Norstream 2 Pipeline from Russia to Germany lost all pressure from 300 to 7 bars. The cause is unknown.

Now, Disclose TV reveals that following the pressure drop in Nord Stream 2, the operator says that a pressure drop has now also been recorded in both lines of Nord Stream 1.

The cause is unknown.

German officials are suggesting the pressure drops may have been a targeted attack. Can you think of potential culprits? Who? Let us know. We wonder about the CIA.

‘Coincidentally,’ Germans are protesting by the thousands, demanding Nord Stream be restarted. This seems to put an end to that request.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
Greg
17 seconds ago

Evidently explosions were confirmed in Sweden. US Navy was in the area with Sikorsky Strike Hawk helicopters circling the area. Interesting how the Navy is using underwater unmanned drones in the Baltic Sea as reported in June.

https://seapowermagazine.org/baltops-22-a-perfect-opportunity-for-research-and-resting-new-technology/

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz