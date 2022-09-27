Nord Steam 1 Lost All Pressure Now Too in a Catastrophic Event

On Monday, Russia’s Norstream 2 Pipeline from Russia to Germany lost all pressure from 300 to 7 bars. The cause is unknown.

Now, Disclose TV reveals that following the pressure drop in Nord Stream 2, the operator says that a pressure drop has now also been recorded in both lines of Nord Stream 1.

The cause is unknown.

German officials are suggesting the pressure drops may have been a targeted attack. Can you think of potential culprits? Who? Let us know. We wonder about the CIA.

‘Coincidentally,’ Germans are protesting by the thousands, demanding Nord Stream be restarted. This seems to put an end to that request.

1000s of Germans protest against Scholz’s policies and demand opening of Nord Stream 2… https://t.co/qUVKeFmIpM — Danijela (@Danijela071) September 26, 2022

