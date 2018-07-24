North Korea Appears to Be Dismantling Main-Missile Engine Test Site

North Korea appears to be dismantling its main-missile engine test site, according to an American research group analysis of satellite imagery. Even the NY Times is reporting this.

The satellite imagery shows the North Korean government appears to be dismantling the Sohae launch site.

Some facilities on the site were either razed or taken apart. The facilities included a rocket engine test stand, which is used to develop liquid-fuel engines for ballistic missiles. Another facility was identified as a space-launch vehicles and a rail-mounted processing building, Fox News reports.

SATELLITE IMAGERY

New commercial satellite imagery of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station indicates that the #DPRK has begun dismantling key facilities, including the rail-mounted processing building and and the nearby rocket engine test stand.https://t.co/ffdQ23QaWG — 38 North (@38NorthNK) July 23, 2018

“Since these facilities are believed to have played an important role in the development of technologies for the North’s intercontinental ballistic missile program, these efforts represent a significant confidence building measure on the part of North Korea,” analyst Joseph Bermudez wrote in the 38 North report.

Bermudez said the satellite images indicate that Pyongyang took “an important first step toward fulfilling a commitment made by Kim Jong-un.”

South Korea has also spotted dismantling activities at the site.

It would be wonderful if North Korea is removed as a threat. It would be even better if North Korea becomes a productive, rich country with happy citizens. If Kim Jong-un can overcome his upbringing to do it, he will redeem himself to some degree.

It’s too soon to say mission accomplished but it’s a great sign

.@SenatorLankford: “For [North Korea] to dismantle some of the sites where they’ve done previous testing is a good thing.” https://t.co/qLueok4Tfn pic.twitter.com/x7DYvK8wBT — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 24, 2018