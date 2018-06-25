North Korea Cancels Anti-US Rallies, Tears Down Anti-US Propaganda

Contributor James Soviero

The Goebbels media doesn’t bother to report the news so you probably haven’t heard about what North Korea is up to. North Korea has canceled their annual “anti-US’ rally as relations improve. They are also tearing down anti-US posters and propaganda.

North Korea has decided to skip one of the most symbolic and politically charged events of its calendar: the annual “anti-US imperialism” rally marking the start of the Korean War. That is a very big deal.

Fist-pumping, flag-waving and slogan-shouting masses of Pyongyang residents normally assemble each year for the rally to kick off a month of anti-US Korean War-focused events designed to strengthen nationalism and unity. It all culminates on 27 July, which North Korea celebrates as a national holiday called the day of “Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War”.

Last year’s event was held on Kim Il Sung Square with a reported 100,000 people attending. North Korea even issued special anti-US postage stamps.

It isn’t only this event. North Korea is erasing their anti-America propaganda and taking down the posters.

Their new posters speak of unity and prosperity.

Gone are the posters depicting the U.S. as a “rotten, diseased, pirate nation” and promising “merciless revenge” on American forces for an imagined attack on the totalitarian country.

In their place are cheery messages touting praising the prospects for Korean reunification and the declaration Kim signed in April with South Korean President Moon Jae-in promising “lasting peace,” according to reports.

“All the anti-American posters I usually see around Kim Il-sung Square and at shops, they’ve all just gone,” Rowan Beard, a tour manager at Young Pioneer Tours, told Reuters. “In five years working in North Korea, I’ve never seen them completely disappear before.”

Infamous posters and postcards showing North Korean missiles on their way to Washington are a thing of the past. Also removed are the anti-American trinkets that used to be sold to tourists as souvenirs. In their place are items showing themes of Korean reunification.

RETURN OF OUR KOREAN WAR DEAD

It doesn’t stop there. The North Koreans are sending our Korean War dead back to our shores. They have been sending them back and another 100 are coming, according to the AP.

The U.S. military says it has moved 100 wooden coffins to the inter-Korean border to prepare for North Korea’s returning of the remains of American soldiers who have been missing since the 1950-53 Korean War.

U.S. Forces Korea spokesman Col. Chad Carroll also said Saturday that the military sent 158 metal transfer cases to a U.S. air base near South Korea’s capital and will potentially use them to send the remains home.

U.S. Forces Korea says the 100 wooden “temporary transit cases” sent to the Joint Security Area at the border were part of preparations to “receive and transport remains in a dignified manner when we get the call to do so.”

North Korea agreed to send home U.S. war remains during the June 12 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

The North Koreans are processing hundreds, eventually thousands of others.