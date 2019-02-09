Northam Has Proof He’s Not in the Photo as Dems Find Something Worse

Virginia Governor Northam thinks he found proof he is not the man in the widely condemned photo of 35 years ago, but the Democrats came up with another racist crime he committed against the far-left agenda.

PROOF HE’S NOT IN THE PHOTO?

Northam says he’s not the young man in the blackface/KKK photo in his medical school yearbook. He thinks he might have proof that he wasn’t in it because he is left-handed and the man in the photo is right-handed.

Northam’s left hand-versus-right hand theory was reported by BuzzFeed.

Northam reportedly told his staff that the photo struck him as odd because, while attending the medical school, he particularly had trouble using his right hand and even struggled to use a scalpel with it.

He claimed that his left hand is his dominant hand and pointed out that another picture in the yearbook shows him holding a beer with his left hand.

That’s not convincing since he uses his right hand a lot — for writing and drinking.

The Commonwealth’s proud tradition of horseracing has had a long ride—today at Colonial Downs, I signed legislation that will buck up its future 🐎🐎🐎. pic.twitter.com/wddUiVoDua — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 22, 2018

HIS NEW CRIME

According to NBC News, Northam is also guilty of environmental injustice.

A black community activist Richard Walker was repulsed by governor Ralph Northam’s blackface/KKK photo from 35 years ago. But he had already turned on him over his role in allowing the approval of a natural gas compressor station in the historically black community of Union Hill.

That’s where Walker’s great-grandfather purchased land as a freed slave in 1885.

“For him not taking a stand for a historical African-American community from the beginning, I truly believe it was racially motivated,” said Walker, who still has property and relatives in Union Hill.

That could be paranoia. While the photo was offensive, Northam has not demonstrated racism in any other way in his life. Not everything is racist. Democrats see all things through the prism of identity politics, especially racism.

Environmental justice is another of the crazy Marxist justices we must all bow to. This insanity immersed itself in our culture thanks to indoctrination in schools, media, entertainment, and politics.

These Democrats now suffer from the insane ideology they have taught.

The Dems now say the picture scandal underscores his lack of commitment to environmental justice.

“I think he’ll leave a legacy that he didn’t care,” said Queen Zakia Shabazz, an activist against child lead poisoning and coordinator of the Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative. “He might as well be one of those saying there’s no climate change, there’s no global warming. He might as well be one of those because that’s what his actions have shown us.”

Mamma mia, oy vey, yikes!