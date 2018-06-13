Norway Politicians Nominate President Trump for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

While the left in the United States only sees a downside to President Trump’s efforts at peace on the Korean peninsula, he is enjoying praise from around the world.

That is no less so in Norway, where two politicians have recommended President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

That will send the left into a tizzy. Watching the liberal/leftist meltdown will be fun. Liberals are already accusing Trump of selfishly making friends with an enemy for his own benefit. The left has started threads nominating Mr. Raccoon for the Nobel Peace Prize. Not the same reaction for Obama’s unearned prize at the same time he was droning people.

Bloomberg is reporting that the President was nominated by two right-wing two members of Norway’s governing Progress Party, according to state broadcaster NRK.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen submitted the president’s name for consideration by the Nobel committee on Wednesday for the prize in 2019. They advocate for limited immigration and lower taxes.

“What’s going on now is historic,” Progress Party member Per-Willy Amundsen told NRK. “A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It’s a fragile process, but we, of course, do what we can to help this process bring good results.”

Last year’s prize went to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Past winners include former U.S. President Barack Obama and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Obama’s prize was awarded before he did anything, then he started war in Libya.

Former South Korean President Kim Dae Jung also won the prize in 2000 for his attempts at peace with North Korea. His so-called Sunshine Policy engagement, a policy extended by successor Roh Moo Hyun, failed to prevent a nuclear test by the communist regime in 2006.

Trump, along with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are decent bets for the prize.

.@David_Bossie: “Barack Obama was handed the Nobel Peace Prize for having done exactly nothing… This president doesn’t care about those things, this president cares about results and securing America’s future.” pic.twitter.com/Xgi1PDHTwo — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 13, 2018