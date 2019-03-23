Not Good for Fox! Judge Jeanine Comments on Her Status with Fox

Judge Jeanine Pirro spoke out on Facebook for the first time on Friday about her situation at Fox News. She was suspended after she asked her audience to consider if the anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s wearing of a hijab is a sign that she follows sharia law which is contraindicated by our Constitution. Personally, I would like to know the answer to that question also.

Fox News “strongly condemned” her question.

In a post at the top of her Facebook page Friday, she thanked her supporters and relayed her suspicions about why she lost her megaphone:

“I’m overwhelmed by the support you’ve shown me! I tear up every time I try to read through your tens of thousands of lovely messages. For legal reasons, I can’t comment on what’s happening here, but I also can’t help but be suspicious about losing my megaphone just when the Mueller report is released. I pray to God I soon have a platform to discuss that report with the American people!”

In a different post, she mentioned the boycott with a subtle message:

“For legal reasons, I cannot speak about what’s going on right now. I’m told that viewers are boycotting Fox News to support me and, while I cannot officially endorse a boycott, I can say that I love my viewers.”

One America News Network offered their support as did the President for which she was grateful.

Bill O’Reilly said during his podcast that he spoke with her and she expected to be back after a two-week suspension, but these posts suggest otherwise.

She is off the schedule this week. A handful of advertisers have expressed concerns about advertising on her show.

CAIR, the radical terror-tied Islamic American lobbying group is demanding she be fired. If you criticize them or comment on them, you’re an Islamophobe. That’s how they silence people.