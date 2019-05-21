NOT SATIRE! AOC rants against planting racist CAULIFLOWER

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says in an Instagram post that growing cauliflowers is racist and colonial (by the way, being colonial is not a bad thing). According to her, white supremacists promote a “colonial” approach to gardening that oppresses minorities.

The Washington Examiner reported that – in February — she said the Green New Deal is directly tied to justice in“indigenous communities.”

“There is no justice and there is no combating climate change without addressing what has happened to indigenous communities,” Ocasio-Cortez said . “That means that there is no fixing our economy without addressing the racial wealth gap.”

Then in April, she went on about collectivist gardening.

WHITE SUPREMACIST, RACIST PLANTS

Some plants are peculiar to white supremacists according to her and they are. a sign of oppression.

It doesn’t take much to oppress in this country. She should be forced to vacation in Venezuela and experience real oppression.

Apparently, she is unaware of the fact that China, India, Spain, and Mexico grow a lot of Cauliflowers.

While in the Bronx community gardens, she filmed the crazy Instagram video demonizing cauliflower planting. You can add that to other things she hates, like cows and things made from cows. She is against people eating too many hamburgers and is very concerned about cow farts.

She says gardening is a “core component” of her universally mocked Green New Deal that aims to end “colonial” attitudes about community gardens.”

Ocasio-Cortez ‘s incoherent crazy talk:

“What I love too is growing plants that are culturally familiar to the community, it’s so important. If you look all the way back there, that looks like composting. Looks like they’ve got composting going on, which is so awesome, too, because composting is really hard to do in a neighborhood like this.

We just don’t have the pick-ups and the ease of it that a lot of other communities have. So that’s really how you do it. That is such a core component of the Green New Deal, is having all of these projects make sense in a cultural context. And it’s an area that I get the most pushback on, because people say, ‘Like, why you need to do that? That’s too hard.’

But when you really think about it, when someone says that it’s too hard to do a green space that grows yucca instead of cauliflower or something, what you’re doing is that you’re taking a colonial approach to environmentalism.

What the hell?

And that is why a lot of communities of color get resistant to certain environmentalist movements because they come with the colonial lens on them. And it should be no surprise that sometimes a lot of these projects don’t work out occasionally because our communities are naturally attuned to live in an environmentally conscious way.

Racism is everywhere, even in cauliflowers!

A lot of us are one or two generations removed from living off the land. My family in Puerto Rico in many ways lives off the land, but if I went to a predominately white community and said, ‘Okay, you guys are going to be growing plantains and yucca and all these things that you don’t know how to cook, it’s — and that your palate isn’t accustomed to,’ it’s going to be, like, cute for a little bit, but it’s not easy.

She’s literally insane!

You need to make it as easy as possible to kind of just flow into these communities and to make it work. So, the way that you do this right is that you don’t kind of come into a community and impose what you think is right. That is what so many community development projects get wrong, whether it’s housing, whether it’s environmental projects.

What you need to do is plug it in and find leaders in these communities and support them, and also just, like, pay attention to when they’re speaking about these things, because so often they’ll be saying these things forever and they just go on deaf ears.

And then when someone brings it up from a different community, that’s like the first time it’s acknowledged, when so many people have been talking about this for a long time. So that’s a huge element to all of this.”

I don’t want to live in a country where people hate the country and see racism and white supremacy everywhere, We have to fight against this horsesh*t and buffoonery. I literally can’t stand this dangerous dope. Also, it should be noted, she’s fairly white-skinned. She should stop pretending she’s not.