NOT SATIRE! Hillary will keynote on CYBERSECURITY at FireEye

This is sick and funny at the same time. The woman who threatened national security with her illicit use of government data will give a speech on cybersecurity. In fact, she is the keynote speaker on cybersecurity at a major security firm. [Don’t ever hire them]

This is a woman who left her government phone on a bed in a Chinese hotel and sent classified material over an unsecured server. She even had her maid print out classified material.

When she was caught, Hillary’s hired guns BleachBit the emails and took a hammer to her hard drives.

Secretary Clinton had a U.S. Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) on her property. And yet, she processed classified information on a non-secure email server in her home.

We are pleased to announce that Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a featured keynote at our #FireEyeSummit in October! Secretary Clinton will engage in an intimate Q&A keynote discussion with Kevin Mandia. >> Learn more at https://t.co/HPdYNonbx0 pic.twitter.com/l96yOkADLf — FireEye (@FireEye) May 30, 2019

YOU MEAN “LIKE WITH A CLOTH OR SOMETHING?”

In this clip, she lies and says she turned over everything. That’s after she responds to reporter’s question about wiping the servers.