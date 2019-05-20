Not Satire! Pelosi Receives the JFK Profile in Courage Award

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Sunday night received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for her efforts in expanding American’s access to healthcare, among other things.

At a ceremony Sunday night in Boston’s John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Pelosi was the star of the night, lauded with several speeches before taking the stage to accept her award.

“I’m totally at a loss for words. I’m speechless. I’m overwhelmed by the honor of it all,” she said.

I am at a loss for words too. They are giving JFK’s award to a woman who obstructs on every issue, refuses to stop the crisis at the border, calls an Attorney General a liar when he didn’t lie, and never stops trying to take down the duly-elected President.

Pelosi calls the President illegitimate to destroy Americans’ trust in the electoral system. The ultimate goal is to transform America. Courage isn’t the word I would choose.

COURAGE FOR PASSING THE ACA WITH BRIBES

She received the award for her work to expand healthcare access for Americans [a massive redistribution of wealth] and leading the Democrats’ effort to retake the House [How is that courage?].

The Speaker talked about all the courage it took for her colleagues to pass the Affordable Care Act. She must have forgotten about the bribes like the Senator Nelson Cornhusker Kickback and Mary Landrieu’s Louisiana Purchase, extortion, bullying they engaged in to pass it. They distorted a law that had nothing to do with the ACA so they wouldn’t have to send it back to the Senate where it would have failed.

They lied about not paying for abortions with the taxes. Stupak made out with two major projects in his state.

Here is Bribe List 1 and Bribe List II, “A Reading Guide to the Senate Bill’s Backroom Deals”; and The Chicago Way: Judgeships for Demcare votes?

The entire healthcare law was passed with a corrupt use of congressional procedures and bribery without a single Republican vote.

Who could forget Obama’s lies about keeping your doctor:

“And if you like your insurance plan, you will keep it. No one will be able to take that away from you. It hasn’t happened yet. It won’t happen in the future.” – Obama, remarks in Portland, Ore., April 1, 2010, after the bill was signed into law.

On November 4, 2013, he said this: “Now, if you have or had one of these plans before the Affordable Care Act came into law and you really liked that plan, what we said was you can keep it if it hasn’t changed since the law passed.”

ABORTION

Pelosi spoke out against Alabama’s restrictive abortion ban. “I don’t think any politician should have anything to say about a woman’s timing or size of her family or a woman’s health,” she said. She is worried about the Alabama law when she is a member of the party of Infanticide. Ironically, she talked about Christ’s personal love of children.

Courage is in the DNA of America. Courage, and the optimism & hope that go with it, which are the shaping spirits of the American experience. #ProfileInCourage — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 20, 2019