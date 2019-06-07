Notes for critical meeting on Clinton’s emails are missing, CD’s damaged

Judicial Watch announced today that the FBI released 277 pages of redacted records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit. The notes of the key meeting with the Intelligence Community Inspector General about the Clinton emails are missing and the CD containing the notes is likely damaged irreparably.

Now, that is what you call obstruction of justice.

Included in the documents are February 2019 FBI electronic communications documenting the damaged CD and the missing notes from the August 3, 2015, meeting between FBI special agents and the ICIG about Clinton’s server.

Did Hillary share her aides’ techniques for Bleach Bitting notes and hammering CDs?

About the CD the documents said:

For reference, Special Agents (SAs) [redacted] have been gathering and copying materials from the captioned case located in the Washington Field Office (WFO) CI-13 Workbox in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) tasking from Information Management Division (IMD; formerly known as Records Management Division).

On or about February 6, 2019, SAs [redacted] opened [redacted]-CYBER-1A27, which contained a CD with a crack on it (a damaged CD). SA [redacted] attempted to copy the damaged CD at the WFO Computer Analysis Response Team (CART) self-service area, but was not able to do so. SA [redacted] spoke with FBI information technology specialists on the ground floor of WFO regarding the damaged CD, who indicated it was unlikely the CD could be copied.

The electronic communication regarding the missing “Notes from Meeting” says:

On or about February 4, 2016, Special Agents (SAs) [redacted] attempted to locate [redacted] 1A4, described as “Notes from Meeting” acquired by [redacted] (see referenced serial). The SAs looked through all case materials in the CI-13 file and workbox area, however they were not able to located this item.

This is simply not believable. It went on constantly when the IRS administrators were interviewed by Congress and couldn’t produce notes or tapes. Imagine if Donald Trump did this?

We definitely have a two-tier system and it is very dangerous. The fascist left is in charge.