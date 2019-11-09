Nothing says creepy like poop map city’s new 4-story Thunberg mural

The EPA cited San Francisco for water pollution and their air quality is only moderate, but an artist ignored that when he used 700 cans or more of spray paint to paint an incredibly creepy portrait of their climate guru, Greta Thunberg, on the side of a building. Because nothing says it like a creepy 4-story portrait. We can’t be sure of the number of cans but Brandon Straka says 700 at least and the blaze mentioned 500 were used on one section alone.

Using an alleged global warming pollutant to commemorate an extremist climate change icon seems a tad hypocritical.

Greta is the Swedish 16-year-old climate icon who travels the world demanding people abide by her climate views.

Even for poop city, land of hypodermic needles, and rising crime, this is bizarre.

Andres “Cobre” Petreselli, an internationally renowned artist, is currently painting the activist in Union Square, using aerosol paint.

Petreselli’s image depicts the dramatic teenager staring down at selfish Americans passing by.

Of course it does.

“What I want from people is to realize have to do something for the world,” Cobre said. “Otherwise, it’s going to be the beginning of our extinction,” he told San Fransisco CBS Local.

We can’t find too many people on Twitter who like it.

The leftist geniuses in San Francisco have decided to send a message about climate change by creating a 6 story mural of Greta Thunberg using 700 gallons of aerosol spray paint. 🤣 https://t.co/LdJj2i3j99 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 9, 2019

I thought this was Putin. https://t.co/hOuQSmVPpn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2019

Nothing says ‘cult’ quite like a 10-story mural of Greta Thunberg in San Francisco https://t.co/LTZZiOck5C — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2019

Seriously? “Located in downtown San Francisco near Union Square (420 Mason St., for all you locals), the mural features Thunberg from the chest up — gazing straight into our souls, lips pursed.” https://t.co/dWzhEkPBUp — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 9, 2019