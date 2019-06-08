NPR’s Definitive Study on School Shootings Might Shock You

National Public Radio uncovered dramatically incorrect data on school shootings published by the U.S. Department of Education. We posted this in August, but it’s timely now as we hear the President talk about banning suppressors.

Keep in mind that NPR, despite support from public funds, is left-leaning, and yet they published a legitimate study.

NPR investigated school shootings over a three month period and found that — at least — more than two-thirds of school shootings reported to the authorities during one school year did not actually occur.

Out of 240 school shootings cited, only 11 are confirmed.

NPR partnered with Child Trends and analyzed data from the 2015-2016 school year as reported in the Civil Rights Data Collection survey on school climate and safety.

The report states that “nearly 240 schools (0.2 percent of all schools) reported at least one incident involving a school-related shooting.” It also noted that “over 100 schools (0.1 percent of all schools) reported a school-related homicide involving a student, faculty member, or staff member.”

Many of the school districts have no idea how these shootings were reported in their districts. In the Ventura Unified School District, 26 incidents are alleged to have taken place when in fact, there were none.

The Department of Education also appears to have misinterpreted the schools’ reports, 37 incidents of simple “possession of a knife or firearm, were interpreted as school shootings.

NPR offers many other examples just like this. Yet, as of today, the Department of Education has made no effort to revise the data or to republish new results.

The gun control lobby is active daily, especially on TV and social media, and they are feeding people lies. Statistics are the easiest thing in the world to manipulate and they do it to terrorize people into passing tougher gun laws.

We must make our schools safer, and the best way to do that is to get away from the idea that they are gun-free zones, which become killing zones.

There is big money in this anti-gun movement and there is a dangerous ideology behind it. It’s not the gun that’s the problem. If these gun grabbers really cared about people, they would have multiple solutions, they would discuss the core problems of mental illness and gang violence, but they don’t, do they?

The gun grabbers now want to brainwash us with publicly-funded gun control advocacy. They want taxpayers to pay for their own brainwashing. Without guns, we end up like Venezuelans — unable to defend ourselves against an oppressive government. The hard-left would love to see us as vulnerable as possible. When you hear Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats talking about imprisoning political opponents, you have to know they can’t be trusted. They might be quasi-serious, but these are powerful people and their comments mean something.

On the next clip from 1995, the man responsible for Fast & Furious, Eric Holder explained that the young people must hear the anti-gun ideology every day, several times a day.

He called for sports figures, the media, schools, and others to constantly repeat this message so they can do for guns what they did for cigarettes.

“We just have to be repetitive about this…we need to do this every day of the week and just really brainwash people into thinking about guns in a vastly different way.”

