Nunes Has Seen the Mueller Scoping Memo & the Dossier was RELEVANT

Yesterday, there was yet another House hearing to go over the Mueller report. Rep. Devin Nunes’s opening statement was powerful. One of his striking comments came when he said the collusion hoax now defines the Democratic Party.

“After years of false accusations and McCarthyite smears, the collusion hoax now defines the Democratic Party. The hoax is what they have in place of a governing philosophy or a constructive vision for our country,” Nunes said.

Last night, Rep. Nunes, (R-CA), appeared on ‘Hannity’ to discuss the hearing. He told host Sean Hannity that he has finally seen the Justice Department memo that laid out the parameters of the special counsel’s probe.

Nunes said that the Aug. 2, 2017 memo shows the infamous and unverified Steele dossier was relevant to the special counsel’s probe. He finally got to see the scoping memo — the memo that describes the basis of the probe.

“Ultimately, that Steele dossier permeated all the way through, ultimately to the special counsel,” said Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

“I was finally able to see the scope memo,” he continued. “And remember, I had these concerns that it was based upon the Steele dossier.”

Nunes said he was unable to talk about what else is in the memo, seemingly because it contains classified information.

He indicated that some people will be in trouble over it.

The FISA warrants to spy on Carter Page used the dossier for one thing.

Byron York referenced the real Russian collusion in tweets, collusion which, ironically, was by the Clinton staff. And it was done to unseat the lawfully elected President.

Just for clarity: Steele was not dossier’s source. In Steele’s words, sources were: A: senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure; B: former top level Russian intelligence officer still active inside the Kremlin; C: senior Russian financial official; and G: senior Kremlin official. — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 13, 2019

Steele briefed Simpson, who briefed Elias, who briefed Mook, who made Russia a theme of Clinton campaign. ‘We were getting briefings,’ said Mook. ‘We sort of learned things in pieces.’ https://t.co/FzgLKkQ095https://t.co/7u7nTKyehb — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 13, 2019