Nunes taps Schiff to testify in 1st partisan impeachment in US history

Rep. Devin Nunes has formally requested that Rep. Adam Schiff, the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, sit down for a deposition. The letter can be read below.

“Prior to the start of your public show trial next week, at least one additional closed-door deposition must take place,” Rep. Nunes wrote. “Specifically, I request that you sit for a closed-door deposition before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees.”

The reason Rep. Nunes is asking ranking member Adam Schiff to testify is he is a material witness. He sat down with the ‘whistleblower’ prior to his filing a formal complaint. Schiff lied to the American people at first about having contact with the whistleblower and then claimed that “nothing inappropriate was discussed.”

“Although you publicly claim nothing inappropriate was discussed, the three committees deserve to hear directly from you the substance and circumstances surrounding any discussions conducted with the whistleblower, and any instructions you issued regarding those discussions,” he wrote.

Schiff decided the whistleblower, who has no first-hand knowledge of anything, will not testify and the alleged second whistleblower has disappeared.

“Given that you have reneged on your public commitment to let the committees interview the whistleblower directly, you are the only individual who can provide clarity as to these conversations.”

THE PARTISAN IMPEACHMENT

The ‘Whistleblower’ Was Weaponized And Then He Was Gone

Before the partisan whistleblower filed his complaint in August, he sought ‘guidance’ from the committee chair’s office.

When questioned about this “guidance” in September, Schiff denied that members of his office had “spoken directly” with the whistleblower. That was a lie.

“Schiff … clearly made a statement that was false,” the Post concluded at the start of October. “He now says he was answering the wrong question, but if that was the case, he should have quickly corrected the record.”

The Impeachment Began January 2017

The House Democrats’ movement to impeach the President, for many like Maxine Waters and Al Green, began unofficially as soon as he was inaugurated. It is a 100% partisan effort. The idea of impeaching a President over personal hatred via fishing expeditions is very dangerous to our Republic.

A President is — for the first time — is facing impeachment to overturn an election.

There is no way to get to the truth with witnesses who have no first-hand knowledge and with all the information controlled by the left. They are not fact witnesses in this case as Democrats claim if they are getting their information through hearsay.

The whistleblower is not a whistleblower but a leaker and a gossip.

Media-Driven

The media is driving a lot of this hate and the impeachment effort.

The left-wing media continually spreads misinformation so how do you believe anything they say? For example, this morning, The Washington Post headlined an article, Opinion: Can Republicans relearn how to accept political outcomes they don’t like? While it’s listed as an opinion, that isn’t how the readers will take it. Think of the absurdity of making this claim while Hillary continually says that she is the real president and Stacey Abrams parades around as a fake governor.

This is after the same Washington Post mourned the death of “austere religious scholar” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and found fault with the President okaying the targeting of the monster.

Lies Are Spread With No Pushback

Eric Swalwell serves as another example of how the left, in general, is spreading fake news. The representative from California claims it’s an impeachable offense for a President to fire an employee, in this case, the employee is Marie Yovanovitch. That claim is, of course, not true. It is also important to note that Ms. Yovanovitch was never given a reason for her transfer out of her post. The claim by House Democrats as to why it was done is unproven.

As for leveraging a White House meeting, if it’s true or not, it isn’t impeachable.

This statement inadvertently gives you an inside look at how unserious and utterly baseless the Democrats’ impeachment case against @realDonaldTrump is. They think it’s an “abuse of power” to remove someone who explicitly serves at the pleasure of the President. https://t.co/dwmhvZThsw — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 7, 2019

Opinion

If you try to go through the news feeds of excerpts, you will get a lot of biased information on both sides. You can read the latest transcripts below, but keep in mind that what you are missing are the inflections, the body language, and the nuances.

You also don’t get the background of these petty dictators who don’t like their judgment questioned. Vindman isn’t even a policy adviser, he’s a clerk. These are the people who have been running the foreign policy for decades and previous presidents let them. Along comes Trump, with different ideas, and they are out giving their opinions in hearings, pretending that makes the President wrong or criminal in some way.

The transcripts are hundreds of pages long and most people won’t read them. Democrats know that.

The bottom line is there is no impeachable offense. The wisdom of asking Ukraine to investigate is debatable, but the crimes just aren’t there. This is why you hear Democrats say over and over that they don’t need a crime to impeach. That is a very low standard.

The President appears to have strongly considered holding up aid until they investigated the potential corruption in 2016 and by the Bidens, but he didn’t do it. You can believe he was after a political opponent or after corruption, but he didn’t do it. Thought crimes don’t count.

The transcripts: Fiona Hill transcript and George Kent transcript and Andrew Vindman transcript

Read the letter:

